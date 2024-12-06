Microland Foundation and KMF celebrate wellness in the community by distributing dignity kits to patients with disease-related suffering on the occasion of World Disability Day

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant step towards ensuring care for patients with disease-related suffering, Microland Foundation, in partnership with Kotagiri Medical Fellowship (KMF) hospital organized a day out for patients and caregivers to mark the occasion of World Disability Day on 3rd December, 2024. This event celebrated wellness in the community and applauded the resilience and patience of the caregivers and patients who are facing difficult times with remarkable courage and perseverance. World Disability Day also serves as an important reminder to focus on the needs of palliative and chronically ill patients, advocating for greater awareness and support for their dignity, comfort, and quality of life.

Microland Foundation and KMF celebrate wellness in the community by distributing dignity kits to chronically ill patients on the occasion of World Disability Day

Microland Foundation distributed dignity kits to patients with disease-related suffering. The amount for these kits was raised on Microland's 35th anniversary. During this milestone, employees rose to the occasion and embraced the opportunity to give back to society, and Microland further supported the cause by adding a matching grant. This initiative is a part of Microland's 'Culture of Giving,' a core philosophy which is a significant part of the fabric of Microland, inspiring employees to make a difference in society, uplift the underprivileged, and care for the environment.

Microland Foundation, in partnership with Kotagiri Medical Fellowship (KMF) Hospital, is supporting a patient-centered program tailored to address physical discomfort and emotional distress customized to the needs and preferences of patients with disease-related suffering and their caregivers. Dignity kits were distributed to these patients in remote areas. It contained essential wellness items, including warm blankets, nutritional supplements, and daily hygiene essentials to support health and the management of sores and wounds.

Dr. Tony Abraham Thomas, Medical Superintendent, KMF, speaking about the program, said, "The program is a seamless continuum of care, reaching patients, where they are most comfortable - at home. Home-based care, medication, nutritional support, access to medical devices, and even home modifications when needed, are provided to the patients through this project. The family members or the community who are caregivers for the patient are trained by skilled nurses to provide timely care and improve the quality of life. Currently, this project serves 200 patients within a 20-km radius, offering home visits, telephonic follow-up, and hospitalization when needed."

Kalpana Kar, Trustee, Microland Foundation, underscoring their commitment to collaborating in such initiatives stated, "The stories of transformation from one of fear and loneliness to one of dignity and compassion strengthen our commitment to this initiative. This event highlights the larger effort being undertaken by the Microland Foundation to improve the lives of tribals in the Nilgiris"

About Kotagiri Medical Fellowship Hospital

Kotagiri Medical Fellowship Hospital is a charitable Christian mission hospital in the town of Kotagiri that was established in the year 1941 to provide healthcare of the highest quality to the people of the Nilgiris. The hospital is a registered charitable institution with highly qualified doctors and staff in different specialties including internal medicine, general surgery, pediatrics, neurology/ neurosurgery, ophthalmology and pediatrics. Besides the regular outpatient and surgical facilities, the ICU and emergency services provide round-the-clock medical care. The hospital also reaches out to the surrounding community through outreach medical programs and palliative care services. The hospital is currently managed by Christian Medical College, Vellore.

About Microland Foundation

Microland Foundation was established in 2016 with a commitment to a paradigm shift in the arenas of Employability, Health, Education, and Environment. In each of these thrust areas, they have identified the intended impacts which are reflective of the needs of the communities they work with. Their projects leverage technology and are not in silos but intersect with one another. They are guided by the principles of incubation, ownership, replicability, and scalability as an approach to enabling social change. In their journey to champion social impact, experimenting with innovative ideas to solve complex challenges whilst preserving and leveraging communities' cultural and traditional knowledge is at the core of all their initiatives. They constantly seek collaborative partners, across NGOs, civil society, and governmental agencies who help address the community needs in a sustainable way.

