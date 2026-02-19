MILAN 2026: A Showcase of Diplomatic Ties of a 70+ Years Strong Republic hosting 70+ Navies

VISAKHAPATNAM, India, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indian Navy is all set to commence the thirteenth edition of Exercise Milan at Vishakhapatnam. In a defining moment for global maritime peace and stability, the Indian Navy proudly hosts Exercise MILAN 2026, marking India's intent to expand a unified platform to create global Camaraderie, Cooperation, and Collaboration. For over seven decades, the Indian Republic has been a strong advocate of peace. In the last decade, the intent of our diplomatic ties has been to promote collaborative progress not only on land but also across the seas. A visual proof of this is the IFR-Milan 2026, an extraordinary gathering of 70+ navies, being held at our shores.

MILAN 2026

For the first time in maritime history, such an unprecedented convergence of navies from across continents has assembled under a single exercise framework. This historic congregation underscores not only the scale of participation but also the shared commitment of the global maritime community towards peace, stability, and cooperative security.

Exercise MILAN 2026 reflects India's rise as a global security partner and a trusted security partner in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. At the helm of this mega event, the Indian Navy brings together friendly foreign navies in a spirit of camaraderie, professionalism, and shared purpose, embodying the ethos of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (The World is One Family).

The multilateral Exercise Milan 2026 will be conducted in two phases, with the Harbour Phase starting from 19th Feb, and the Sea Phase commencing from 20th Feb onwards. Exercise Milan started in 1995 at Port Blair with just 4 participating navies and today, it has become a shining example of India's defence diplomacy with 70+ navies coming forward to participate in this multilateral naval exercise.

Beyond operational drills, #MILAN2026 serves as a strategic platform to deepen interoperability, enhance mutual trust, and address emerging maritime challenges, from securing Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs) to combating piracy and responding to natural disasters.

As India celebrates the 77th year of its Republic, MILAN 2026 stands as a powerful symbol of its enduring commitment to a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based maritime order. With over 70 navies united at its shores, this edition of MILAN is not merely an exercise; it is a historic milestone in collective maritime partnership.

Exercise MILAN 2026 - Camaraderie, Cooperation, and Collaboration.

