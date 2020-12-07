Milken Institute Asia Summit Kicks Off with Virtual, in Person, Hologram Features

SINGAPORE, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Milken Institute Asia Summit will be an ambitious gathering of more than 1,100 global leaders and senior executives across 30 countries centered around the theme of "Reconnect and Reimagine." Taking place from December 8-10, the event will feature distinguished speakers and experts exchanging ideas and insights on rebuilding the region and enabling Asia's next era of prosperity.

New this year, the event will incorporate virtual and holographic components with an in-person event. This will include hosting the first-ever hybrid panel since the Summit's inception, linking speakers from three different countries over hologram to be featured on stage at the L5 Marina Bay Sands Grand Ballroom.

Over the course of three days, attendees will have the opportunity to gain insights from leaders in government, finance, technology, philanthropy, business, and academia. These include: Kevin Aluwi, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Gojek; Heenam Choi, CEO of KIC; Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, Brazil; S Iswaran, Minister for Communications and Information & Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, Republic of Singapore; Yuriko Koike, Governor of Tokyo; Ho Kwon Ping, Founder and Executive Chairman of Banyan Tree Holdings; Wilbur Ross, US Commerce Secretary; and Jane Jie Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group.

"Reimagined in a new format, this year's Asia Summit will allow us to hear from some of the world's foremost leaders who are catalyzing solutions to help people build meaningful lives," said Michael Klowden, CEO of the Milken Institute. "As the Institute's second-largest gathering, the event continues to foster deep and meaningful conversations, and promises to continue to grow in stature and importance for years to come."

Laura Deal Lacey, Executive Director of the Milken Institute Asia Center, added: "As Asia moves forward in its economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is even more crucial to facilitate discussions between key innovators and change-agents across various industries. Doing so will go a long way in promoting a world of inclusivity, opportunity, and equality for all."

The Milken Institute Asia Summit may be monitored through social media using the hashtag #MIGlobal. Tune in to the 2020 Asia Summit tomorrow (December 8) via livestream link here.

For the full agenda and list of speakers at the Asia Summit, visit www.asia-summit.org. For online media passes, please reach out to [email protected].

2020 Milken Institute Asia Summit (December 8-10, 2020)

The Milken Institute Asia Summit brings the ambitious spirit of the Milken Institute's flagship Global Conference to Singapore. The Asia Summit brings together over 1,800 CEOs, senior government officials, high-level finance executives, institutional investors and philanthropists from around the world to address challenges and propose workable solutions. The theme of this year's Summit is "Reconnect and Reimagine", which will be taking place from December 8-10. The Asia Summit is available both virtually and in-person, as the first large-scale convening in a post-pandemic Singapore. View the agenda here.

About the Milken Institute

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank that helps people build meaningful lives, in which they can experience health and well-being, pursue effective education and gainful employment, and access the resources required to create ever-expanding opportunities for themselves and their broader communities. For more information, visit www.milkeninstitute.org.

Related Links

http://www.milkeninstitute.org



SOURCE Milken Institute