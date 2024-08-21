Mindler Launches 'Nexus': The Next-Gen Approach to Career Guidance with AI

NEW DELHI, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindler , one of India's leading career guidance initiatives, has evolved – making career guidance more personalised and even more accessible than before. Mindler Nexus is the latest addition to their impressive suite of career guidance tools, infusing and uniting them with the power of AI. The result is a more bespoke, accurate, and integrated career guidance experience for students, schools, and career coaches.

Mindler's outstanding 5-D Psychometric Assessment, Virtual Career Internship Platform, Corporate Experience Programs, Profile Building Platform, Career Guidance Curriculum and Career Resources Platform have been a staple of career guidance in schools and career coaching ventures for years. Nexus builds on this, providing tailored recommendations in subject combinations, profile building, soft skills, virtual career simulations, and career role models. It is a feat of synchronisation achievable only through the capabilities of AI.

Nexus features an intuitive user interface, making it easy for students to shape their career paths early on, gaining insights into the demands and intricacies of their chosen fields.

Key Benefits of Mindler Nexus:

Personalized Insights: AI analyzes vast datasets based on students' career choices. This results in features like subject combination and interdisciplinary career recommendations that effectively diminish the one-size-fits-all approach.

AI analyzes vast datasets based on students' career choices. This results in features like subject combination and interdisciplinary career recommendations that effectively diminish the one-size-fits-all approach. Data-Driven Decision Making: Mindler Nexus helps students be career-ready by suggesting career-specific profile-building activities and essential soft skills.

Mindler Nexus helps students be career-ready by suggesting career-specific profile-building activities and essential soft skills. Future-Ready Solutions: Features like virtual career simulations and role model suggestions are fairly new and provide an edge to students' overall attitude and performance.

" Mindler Nexus is the future of career guidance," says Mindler CEO, Prateek Bhargava. "Our mission is to deliver integrated career guidance to students, schools, and career coaches that draws on the marvelous possibilities of AI. Nexus will facilitate better decision-making, streamline career path integration, reduce manpower demands, and boost efficiency. We anticipate a seismic change in the accessibility of accurate career guidance in India and globally."

Global impact with Mindler Nexus:

For Students

Improved Career Clarity: Nexus' unique capabilities assimilate diverse career choices, academic subjects, and more to deliver a comprehensive, customised outcome. Students will greatly benefit from an increased array of paths that play to their strengths. Enhanced Accessibility: Nexus can deliver precise career guidance to any corner of the globe, effortlessly reaching students in underserved areas via their devices. Mindler aims to make high-quality career counseling the norm, regardless of location. Better Educational Outcomes: With data-driven and accurate career guidance, students will be more engaged, make informed decisions, and achieve better outcomes on their chosen career paths. Nexus will enable a more fulfilled, skillful, and employable workforce.

For Schools and Career Coaches

Greater Counseling Efficiency: With Nexus assisting significantly in the counseling process, Mindler hopes that schools and career coaching ventures will have more freedom to focus on the personal aspect of guiding students. Optimum Resource Utilization: Nexus streamlines routine tasks, allowing schools to develop targeted programs and support wherever necessary. Career coaches will benefit similarly and refine their approach, prioritizing high-impact activities and strategic planning. Improved Results: Nexus will facilitate better outcomes for students, enhancing school performance in academic achievements. Coaches will see improved results in their guidance efforts, which will also lead to increased visibility and engagement with their services.

About Mindler

Mindler is a venture conceptualized and run by the alumni of ISB, IIT, IIM, Harvard, and the world's preeminent psychometricians. The Mindler platform enables students, counselors, and schools with the latest career guidance advantages. It empowers them with state-of-the-art technology driven by machine learning algorithms and in-depth analytics. Mindler has been awarded and commended by the Ministry of Science and Technology (Government of India), Ministry of State (UAE Government), Entrepreneur India, ISB D-Labs, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Education World, Business World, HolonIQ, Economic Times and CIIE at IIM Ahmedabad.