MinIO Launches New MinIO Learning Subscription

Unlimited access to training materials empowers enterprise customers to accelerate time-to-market for AI and data-driven applications

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MinIO , the leader in high-performance object storage for AI, today announced the MinIO Learning Subscription, featuring unlimited access to MinIO's full portfolio of training content. Through the subscription, training is delivered through a combination of videos, practical exercises and hands-on labs, designed to help customers accelerate onboarding for new staff and shorten time-to-market.

The MinIO Learning Subscription learners will soon have more than 250 videos organized into courses for MinIO administrators, developers, and Kubernetes operators. The content is indexed and searchable, allowing for targeted, just-in-time performance support. Additionally, students can also choose to learn on the go using the mobile app.

"Enterprises seeking to leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform their business need infrastructure at a level of scale and performance previously unthinkable," said Pete Hnath, Head of Training and Certification at MinIO. "The MinIO Object Store is integral to reach petabyte and even exabyte scale while delivering the performance AI/ML requires. The MinIO Learning Subscription offers an accelerated on ramp to prepare teams to deploy and manage object storage at scale."

Validation of skill transfer and job role readiness is critical for project leaders. The MinIO Learning Subscription includes a voucher for each named learner to attempt the MinIO Certified Administrator - Practitioner exam.

The MinIO Learning Subscription enables users to learn by doing with comprehensive, hands-on labs. Learners progress through lab-focused video demos, followed by hands-on guided exercises, and then outcome focused end-of-module labs to build the applied skills needed to take full advantage of MinIO's powerful capabilities in production environments. Lab exercises can be completed on the student's local system using basic Docker compose scripts. Subscribers also receive exclusive access to a trial license of MinIO Enterprise Object Store to learn about features including caching, catalog, firewall, observability, and Key Management Server (KMS) that are unique to the enterprise offering.

Similarly, interacting with others is integral to the learning experience. The MinIO Learning Subscription includes an engaging peer-to-peer learning model where students can ask questions, get answers, and see others' contributions inline with the course content. The MinIO curriculum engineers are also directly accessible to students. This provides a fluid and integrated model for collaborative learning missing from many other online learning experiences.

Technical enablement is critical to customer success. At $700 per learner (with volume discounts available starting at just 10 learners), the MinIO Learning Subscription is priced to encourage customers to invest in their team in preparation for project success. To learn more, visit the MinIO training at https://min.io/training .

About MinIO

MinIO is pioneering high-performance object storage for AI/ML and modern data lake workloads. The software-defined, Amazon S3-compatible object storage system is used by more than half of the Fortune 500. With 1.7B+ Docker downloads, MinIO is the fastest-growing cloud object storage company and is consistently ranked by industry analysts as a leader in object storage. Founded in November 2014, the company is backed by Intel Capital, Softbank Vision Fund 2, Dell Technologies Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, General Catalyst and key angel investors.

Media Contact: Tucker Hallowell, [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2360095/MinIO_Logo.jpg