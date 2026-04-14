MISTRAS Group Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global NDT Field Inspection Services Company of the Year Recognition for Excellence in Integrated Asset Integrity and Digital Execution

MISTRAS Group delivers customer-centric asset integrity solutions that drive operational efficiency and performance improvement across global industries.

SAN ANTONIO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that MISTRAS Group has been given the 2026 Global Company of the Year recognition in the NDT field inspection services sector for its outstanding achievements in operational efficiency, technical differentiation, service quality, and strategic diversification. This recognition highlights MISTRAS Group's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. MISTRAS Group excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "MISTRAS differentiates itself through integration. It combines inspection services with internally-developed engineered products and a dedicated software division that aggregates field data captured by proprietary equipment and certified technicians. This model enables data consolidation, advanced analytics, and actionable insights that support risk-informed asset optimization," said Prem Shanmugam, VP & Global Practice Area Leader at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on customer-centricity, asset integrity, and reliability management, MISTRAS Group has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly-evolving landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in digital execution and advanced inspection technologies have enabled it to scale effectively across global markets. Innovation is central to MISTRAS Group's approach. Its suite of asset protection and integrity solutions includes sensor-based continuous monitoring systems, field mobile applications, AI analytics-driven asset management tools, digital twin technology, and proprietary inspection platforms. It addresses the full spectrum of industrial asset management needs, offering enhanced visibility, reliability, and performance optimization.

MISTRAS Group's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its position in the market. By integrating inspection services with internally-developed engineered products and a dedicated software division, the company enables seamless data consolidation, advanced analytics, and actionable insights. Its digital execution model—supported by automated reporting, real-time visibility, and transparent performance validation—enhances decision-making and reinforces long-term customer relationships. The company's emphasis on frontline technical expertise ensures consistent service quality and operational excellence across diverse and complex environments.

Frost & Sullivan commends MISTRAS Group for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of NDT Field Inspection Services and driving tangible results at scale. "Being recognized by Frost & Sullivan as Company of the Year is a reflection of how we are executing on our strategy to deliver integrated asset integrity solutions at scale. At MISTRAS, we combine expertise, execution, and intelligence to help our customers reduce risk, extend asset life, and operate more safely and efficiently. This recognition reinforces the value of our approach and the impact our teams are delivering every day," said Natalia Shuman, President and Chief Executive Officer at MISTRAS.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. It recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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About MISTRAS Group, Inc.



MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity and laboratory testing solutions, serving critical strategic markets including oil & gas, aerospace & defense, industrials, power generation & transmission, infrastructure, engineering and research. The Company provides a diversified portfolio of products and services, ranging from advanced non-destructive testing and pipeline inspections to real-time condition monitoring, maintenance planning, and specialized engineering, powered by a proprietary management software suite that centralizes integrity data for predictive analytics and benchmark analysis. With a long-standing track record of innovation and deep industry expertise, MISTRAS helps clients reduce risk, extend asset life, and optimize operational performance. Learn more at www.mistrasgroup.com.