MIT Technology Review's EmTech MIT 2025: Leading with Transformative Technology

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown is on to EmTech MIT 2025, MIT Technology Review's flagship event on transformative technology and innovation, taking place November 4–6 on the MIT campus and via global livestream.

For over 25 years, EmTech MIT has been the trusted destination for senior executives, researchers, entrepreneurs, and innovators looking to stay ahead of change. Curated by the expert editors of MIT Technology Review, the event delivers the clarity and insight today's leaders need to navigate uncertainty and lead with conviction.

This year's theme, "Navigate with Confidence," dives into the technologies redefining the next decade — from rapid AI evolution and quantum computing breakthroughs to climate innovation, robotics, digital trust, and more. Each session is designed to cut through the hype, reveal real-world applications, and provide the confidence to identify opportunities and navigate change in an era defined by disruption.

"Transformative technology isn't just changing what's possible - it's changing what's expected," said Brian Bryson, Program Chair at MIT Technology Review. "EmTech MIT is where leaders come to understand that shift and prepare for what's next."

Program highlights include:

Coding at the speed of thought : Learn how to harness AI's speed while safeguarding quality, security, and human expertise in your team.

: Learn how to harness AI's speed while safeguarding quality, security, and human expertise in your team. The changing face of friendship : Examine the benefits and the hidden costs of "synthetic friendship," from comfort and inclusion to ideological echo chambers.

: Examine the benefits and the hidden costs of "synthetic friendship," from comfort and inclusion to ideological echo chambers. Our biggest fight: Envision how society can build a civic internet, rooted in trust, transparency, and human agency.

Envision how society can build a civic internet, rooted in trust, transparency, and human agency. Climate tech's next playbook : Scaling sustainable innovation amid economic and policy challenges.

: Scaling sustainable innovation amid economic and policy challenges. The ABCs of AI—Algorithms, Borders, Control: Unpacking sovereign AI and the geopolitics of algorithms.

Featured speakers include:

Rodney Brooks , CTO and Cofounder, Robust.AI; Cofounder, iRobot

, CTO and Cofounder, Robust.AI; Cofounder, iRobot Frank McCourt Jr ,. Founder, Project Liberty

,. Founder, Project Liberty Fiona Murray , Associate Dean of Innovation, MIT Sloan School of Management

, Associate Dean of Innovation, MIT Sloan School of Management Colette Stallbaume r, General Manager, Microsoft 365 Copilot

r, General Manager, Microsoft 365 Copilot Lucia Tian, Head of Advanced Energy, Google

With an audience of just 400 in-person attendees, EmTech MIT is designed for genuine connection. Attendees often hear leading innovators on stage, and then find themselves continuing the conversation with them moments later in the halls. For those joining virtually, the livestream experience delivers every keynote and panel in real time, bringing the MIT campus experience to screens around the world.

