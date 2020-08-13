Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) Selects AxiomSL To Automate Daily Equity Position Monitoring And Reporting Globally

Cloud-based solution to deliver automated shareholding disclosure monitoring and reporting in over 80 jurisdictions

TOKYO and NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AxiomSL, the industry's leading provider of risk and regulatory reporting solutions, today announced an agreement with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), a leading global financial services group and one of the largest banking institutions in Japan, to implement AxiomSL's Global Shareholding Disclosures solution. Under the agreement, AxiomSL will provide cloud-based, automated daily position monitoring and reporting to help MUFG meet shareholding disclosure requirements across its global footprint.

Regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions require market participants to make specific disclosures when they accumulate a substantial shareholding in an issuer or security, invest in a sensitive industry, become involved in a takeover bid, or engage in short selling. However, there is little standardization of rules; each regulatory authority enforces shareholding monitoring and disclosure requirements with its own unique nuances, creating a significant compliance challenge for global financial institutions. AxiomSL's Global Shareholding Disclosures solution automates the process of monitoring and reporting threshold breaches, which enables firms to standardize their processes and defend audits.

"As one of the world's largest banking institutions with equity investments globally, MUFG is a prime example of the type of firm that will benefit enormously by automating its shareholding monitoring and reporting compliance processes in the cloud," said Gaurav Chandra, Global Product Manager, Global Shareholding Disclosures, AxiomSL. "Amid the heightened volatility that has accompanied the COVID-19 crisis, equity investments are attracting more scrutiny than usual, making this an opportune time to implement a cloud-based solution that scales globally and adjusts instantly to changes in investment thresholds. We look forward to working closely with MUFG to implement best-in-class automated global shareholding monitoring and reporting."

MUFG will implement the solution on AxiomSL's RegCloud®, which enables financial institutions to benefit from AxiomSL's ControllerView® data management platform for their risk and regulatory data and reporting initiatives while harnessing the power of the cloud.

The solution enables MUFG to consolidate and aggregate reporting across its complex global entity structure and strengthens its ability to comply with detailed requirements in each jurisdiction. The solution's approach to data harmonization also enables MUFG to apply a consistent, rules-based framework for aggregating and disaggregating equity holdings on a firm-wide basis. Further, AxiomSL's end-to-end Global Shareholding Disclosures solution delivers unique user-focused dashboards that provide desk-level monitoring of equity thresholds.

About AxiomSL

AxiomSL is a global leader in risk analytics, data-management, and regulatory-reporting solutions. Leveraging more than 25 years' experience, AxiomSL combines its deep industry experience and intelligent data-management platform to deliver solutions and services around regulatory and risk reporting, liquidity, capital and credit, operations, trade and transactions, and tax analytics. Its client base spans regional and global financial institutions with more than $43 trillion in total assets and investment managers with more than $11 trillion in assets under management. Its coverage encompasses more than 110 regulators across 55 jurisdictions.

