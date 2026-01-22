Mittal Builders shapes Matunga's landscape with premium redevelopment projects

One of its ongoing luxury redevelopment project is located in Matunga (East), a joint venture with Godrej Properties Ltd., reinforcing Mittal Builders' collaborative approach to large-scale, high-quality redevelopment. The project, spread across 1.4 acres, is located near the iconic Five Gardens, with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of over INR 900 crore. Prospective homeowners can experience expansive 3 BHK residences with curated amenities that blend timeless architecture with comfort. The project also unveiled its show flat, offering a glimpse into the elegance and lifestyle it promises.

Matunga remains one of Mumbai's most distinctive residential neighbourhoods defined by its green cover and deeply rooted community life. Its calmness continues to be its strongest appeal even as the city around it has transformed. Generations of families have lived here, giving the area a sense of warmth and familiarity that few neighbourhoods can match. The presence of reputed educational institutions and healthcare facilities has further shaped Matunga's identity over the years. More recently, artisanal cafés, boutique dining, and wellness spaces have added a contemporary rhythm to the locality. Located between South and Central Mumbai, Matunga offers easy access to business hubs like BKC, Lower Parel, and Worli, and yet remains distinctly residential in feel.

Akshay Mittal, Promoter, Mittal Builders, said, "For our luxury Matunga project, we have kept every stage of planning and design true to the character of the neighbourhood. At the heart of this journey are the 130-plus tenants who have trusted us through the shift from tenanted redevelopment to ownership. It is our goal to foster a community and a better quality of life. Looking at 2026, we expect premium redevelopment to play a larger role in our portfolio with new launches in the second half of the year."

Speaking on future plans, Rahul Mittal, Promoter, Mittal Builders, "We have strived to build in established neighbourhoods with long-term vision. We are currently evaluating expansion opportunities across Matunga, including Five Gardens, and Wadala. Our approach is to grow with intent without compromising on timely delivery and backing locations where quality, scale, and liveability come together in a meaningful way."

By combining redevelopment expertise, selective collaborations, and a clear focus on locations with proven demand, Mittal Builders continues to strengthen its footprint in the city's premium housing segment. As Mumbai's landscape evolves, Mittal Builders remains committed to delivering projects that balance contemporary living with the character and continuity of the communities they are part of.

About Mittal Builders

Founded in 1952, Mittal Builders is a zero-bank-debt real-estate developer headquartered in Mumbai, delivering landmark residential, commercial, and township projects. Its portfolio exceeds 50 million sq. ft. across more than 2,000 buildings that define skylines in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Nagpur. Guided by a commitment to quality, punctual delivery, and community-first design, the company is advancing Mumbai's redevelopment movement through infrastructure-aligned planning that creates future-ready spaces rooted in trust and transparency.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867250/Rahul_Mittal.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867251/Akshay_Mittal.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867249/Mittal_Builders_Logo.jpg