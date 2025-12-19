NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA) proudly announces the winners of the SMARTIES™ X Global 2025 Awards, recognizing the world's most effective and innovative marketing campaigns. This year's program celebrated work that pushed creative boundaries while delivering measurable impact, proving marketing's power to drive business growth and meaningful change.

The global competition honored 83 exceptional campaigns: 31 Gold, 29 Silver, and 23 Bronze awards, alongside 13 prestigious Industry Awards recognizing excellence across the marketing ecosystem.

MMA Announces SMARTIES™ X Global 2025 Winners: Honoring Marketing That Drives Global Impact

Distinguished Industry Award Winners:

Enabling Technology Company of the Year: Pinterest

Pinterest Independent Agency of the Year: Consciouslab

Consciouslab Publisher of the Year: TikTok

TikTok Most Resilient Brand of the Year: Dove

Dove Creative Agency of the Year: Dentsu Creative Vietnam

Dentsu Creative Vietnam Media Agency of the Year: Spark Foundry Vietnam

Spark Foundry Vietnam Agency Network of the Year: Mindshare

Mindshare Holding Agency Company of the Year: WPP

WPP Brand of the Year: Ensure Gold

Ensure Gold Advertiser of the Year: Unilever

Unilever Juror's Choice Award: The Walking Ads

The Walking Ads Best in Show: Vision of Sakıp Sabancı Podcast

This year's competition drew submissions across seven strategic channels: Purpose Driven Marketing, Marketing Impact, Impact Media, Emerging Tech Marketing, E-commerce Marketing, Creative & Innovation Impact and AI Marketing. A distinguished international jury of marketing leaders evaluated each entry based on strategic rigor, creative execution, and proven business outcomes.

The winning campaigns demonstrate how marketing drives tangible value. From purpose-led initiatives that inspired behavioral change to AI-powered strategies that personalized at scale, from e-commerce innovations that converted seamlessly to breakthrough creative that captured global attention. These campaigns set the standard for what modern marketing can achieve.

"We're witnessing a defining moment in marketing's evolution," said Rohit Dadwal, CEO, APAC & Global Head of SMARTIES™ Worldwide, Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA). "This year's SMARTIES™ X Global winners embody three critical shifts reshaping our industry: the rise of AI as a strategic partner that amplifies human creativity rather than replacing it; the integration of purpose as a business imperative that drives both loyalty and growth; and the demand for marketing that doesn't just reach audiences, but moves them emotionally and commercially. These campaigns prove that in today's fragmented, skeptical, data-rich world, the winners are those who combine bold creative thinking with strategic rigor and technological sophistication. This is what marketing excellence looks like in 2025 and these teams are showing the world how it's done."

SMARTIES™ X Global winners gain significant competitive advantages beyond recognition. Winners are featured in the prestigious MMA Business Impact Index (BII), developed in collaboration with WARC, the global authority on advertising and media effectiveness. This recognition solidifies their status as industry leaders and enhances their credibility with clients, partners, and stakeholders worldwide.

The awards continue to serve as the definitive benchmark for marketing effectiveness, celebrating the individuals, teams, and organizations driving meaningful innovation across the global marketing landscape.

View the Complete Winner Gallery Here.

About the Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA)

The Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA) is the global, non-profit community of Chief Marketing Officers and senior marketing leaders advancing marketers' ability to create value. Led by CMOs and supported by the entire ecosystem at the governance level — including brands, media, agencies, consultancies, AdTech, and MarTech — MMA develops evidence-based models, frameworks, and tools validated through multi-year, multi-million-dollar Think Tanks and Labs.

Operating currently across four global think tanks -- Marketing Attribution (MATT), Marketing Org Strategy (MOSTT), AI Leadership (ALTT), Data & CX (DATT), and more to come; MMA tackles marketing's most challenging unanswered questions and translates findings into applied practices that are guaranteed to increase enterprise value. Headquartered in New York City, with operations in 17 countries across APAC, Europe, MEA, LATAM, and North America, MMA has more than 825 corporate members who gather at 62+ MMA conferences worldwide, and flagship gatherings in the U.S., including MMA's POSSIBLE in Miami and MMA CMO & CEO Summit in Santa Barbara. Learn more at https://mmaglobal.com/

About SMARTIES™

SMARTIES™ is the prestigious marketing awards program hosted by MMA, recognizing excellence in marketing effectiveness and innovation. The SMARTIES Awards celebrate campaigns that push creative boundaries while delivering measurable business impact. With programs spanning local, regional, and global markets, SMARTIES has become the industry's most respected benchmark for marketing that drives real growth.

