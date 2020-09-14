Mochi brings the washable footwear collection for customers - A wardrobe must have

- A special collection of footwear range as per customer needs

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to shoes, keeping them clean can be a tricky job. But what if it turns out to be the easiest thing to do? No extra trouble to choose the right products or overthinking on how to clean one's favourite pairs in the right way.

To bid farewell to all these worries, Mochi has come up with a wide and vibrant range of washable footwear collection for customers. The collection is curated just so that the essential job of cleaning shoes can be done easily and without any more fuss. Mochi shoes from the house of Metro Brands Ltd. has come up with some of the most trendy and convenient solution to this with their special range of washable footwear collection. Mochi shoes has a wide range of washable shoes and sandals which are ideal for every season and can be worn all day long.

This range of washable shoes includes loafer, slip-ons, sandals, sneakers, and mules. Casual loafers which are not only smart and classy but also suits well with casuals and semi-formal outfits. A wide range of washable sneakers is also included in the collection which provides the outmost comfort and can be the perfect pair for all one's daily fitness regime without any worry. Washable sandals, slip-ons and mules are also included in this special range of footwear. These are bold with bright and trendy designs which promises to flawlessly add charm to one's every-day look. These options are extremely durable with value and with comfort.

People generally tend to ignore giving much thought on their footwear, but one needs to consider the fact that the complete body is putting pressure on the feet. Therefore, one needs to ensure that they are wearing the correct footwear which would comfort their foot, and which will ultimately comfort the whole body. The washable footwear range, which is brought by Mochi are sturdy, comfortable and are also easily washable. Since the dawn of the pandemic people have become more concerned about hygiene and these footwears are just an answer to the new norm. This collection is designed specifically keeping in mind the current need to be extra cautious with the hygiene requirement and to make it simpler for the customers to sanitize their footwear each time.

All these variants are available in different bright colours and variations to suit everyone's style requirements. This vibrant collection by Mochi Shoes is not only comfortable but are also durable. Washable shoes are the current need and this fun and fashionable collection gives one every reason to stack them in one's wardrobe as a must have. These shoes are bold, colourful and takes care of one's comfort, giving the consumer a reason to step into awesomeness of style without any worry.

About Mochi:

Mochi is a one-stop shop for all fashion footwear need along with a wide assortment of shoes, handbags, belts, socks, mobile cases, foot care, and shoe care products. The footwear options are versatile and befitting every occasion. The high-octane atmosphere in the stores, hands-on staff and the various options to choose from further makes the shopping experience an enjoyable experience.

