Modular Construction Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 158357.45 Million at a CAGR of 7.03% by the End of 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Modular Construction Market size is projected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.03 percent from USD 98365.84 million in 2018 to USD 158357.45 million by the end of 2025.

Investment in infrastructure and industrialization are the major factors that are primarily attributable to the growth of the global modular construction market. Because of the increasing focus on productivity, quality, and occupational health, the market is expected to experience a renewed interest from the building & construction industry. Factors such as mobility and lack of knowledge and marketing across the supply chain, however, can impede growth in the industry over the forecast period.

The study offers in-depth information on lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the global modular construction market dynamics. The report also provides a detailed assessment of the market positions, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global modular construction market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE MODULAR CONSTRUCTION MARKET SIZE

Growing demand for complex structures at affordable rates, rapid industrialization, and urbanization, over the forecast period is expected to stimulate the growth of modular construction market size.

The Global Modular Construction Market will showcase opportunities such as customizing modular construction with energy-efficient products, technology and aesthetics, and rising demand for modular construction in the Americas. The key players on the market are making efforts to deliver creative products and benchmark strategies in the global modular construction industry.

In addition, the increasing tendency towards sustainable building methods and construction activities in developing countries subsequently creates opportunities for the modular construction market.

Increasing support from government legislation and initiatives is also expected to fuel development in the modular construction market.

REGION WISE MODULAR CONSTRUCTION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the modular construction market share. The factors that spur growth in the Asia Pacific region are the growing urbanized population, rising industrialization, and increasing spending power. During the forecast period, China is expected to lead the regional modular construction market in the Asia Pacific region. Growing government support and demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly construction is further projected to fuel the modular construction market.

On the basis of Material, the Global Modular Construction Market is studied across

Plastic

Precast Concrete

Steel

Wood

On the basis of Module, the Global Modular Construction Market is studied across

Four-Sided Modules

Mixed Modules and Floor Cassettes

Modules Supported By A Primary Structure,

Open-Sided Modules

Partially Open-Sided Modules

On the basis of Type, the Global Modular Construction Market is studied across

Permanent

Relocatable

On the basis of End User, the Global Modular Construction Market is studied across

Commercial

Education

Healthcare

Housing

Industrial

"Atco the potential growing player for the Global Modular Construction Market"

On the basis of key players, the Global Modular Construction Market is studied across

Atco

Bouygues Construction

Laing O'rourke

Red Sea Housing

VINCI

Algeco Scotsman

Alta-Fab StructuresWestchester Modular Homes

Cimc Modular Building Systems Holding

Dubox

Fleetwood Australia

Guerdon Enterprises LLC

Kef Katerra

Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg

Koma Modular

Kwikspace Modular Buildings

Lendlease Corporation

Modular Space Corporation

NRB Inc.

Skanska

Wernick Group

GLO

Others.

