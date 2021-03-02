MoEngage and Merkle Sokrati announce strategic partnership to lead the way in data-driven customer engagement solutions for enterprise brands

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoEngage, the trusted customer engagement platform, and Merkle Sokrati, India's leading data-driven performance marketing agency from the house of dentsu international, are pleased to announce they have entered into an APAC wide strategic partnership, combining MoEngage's recognised insights-led customer engagement platform with Merkle Sokrati's world-class enterprise delivery services.

"At MoEngage, we want to help consumer brands and enterprises with the technology and know-how that helps them build agility into their marketing strategies and optimize their engagement costs with reduced time-to-market. Our partnership with Merkle Sokrati is a significant step in this direction. Merkle's understanding of strategic digital interactions and expertise in enterprise solution delivery is uniquely complementary to MoEngage's data-driven and AI-enabled marketing automation platform. We believe that both of us make a truly customer-obsessed team," said Sanjay Kupae, Head - Global Alliances at MoEngage. "With the added capabilities of Merkle's expert teams and their close-to-client locations, we will be able to drive far more business impact for our clients in India, South East Asia and Australia."

Today's mobile-first customer expects a personalised experience. This requires the brands to build a 360 degree view of its users, analyse the data and deliver the right message at the right time through the right channel. Marketing and product teams often struggle to meet this customer expectation as most of the available tools lack one or more of requisite capabilities or the solution is not implemented to the best of its potential. The combined value package offered by MoEngage-Merkle partnership will enable consumer brands to devise and execute a hyper-personalised experience for their users. Lifestyle, India's leading fashion retail brand, leverages this partnership advantage to improve customer retention on their mobile app by 30% with a dynamic engagement strategy.

"It's exciting news to partner with MoEngage in today's times where hyper-personalised engagement with audiences has become imperative. One of the earliest mobile-first customer engagement platforms, MoEngage offers exceptional marketing automation for rich user experiences. Coupling this with our more than a decade long focus on building audience-first and data-driven marketing strategies will surely be beneficial for our clients across verticals and industries," said Sampath Rengachari, Chief Business Officer - Martech at Merkle-Sokrati. "We all have seen trying times for consumers and brands alike, and I'm happy to see synergies being developed here in our ecosystem to help businesses bounce back from the year that's been."

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform built for customer-obsessed marketers and product owners. MoEngage enables hyper-personalization at scale across multiple channels like mobile push, email, in-app, web push, on-site messages, and SMS. More than 1,000+ brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to send 50 billion messages to 500 million consumers every month. MoEngage is also recognized as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms, a Strong Performer in the 2020 Forrester Wave for Mobile Engagement Automation, and a Leader in G2 for Fall 2020 Grid® Reports for its solutions. MoEngage is also listed in G2's Top 50 Best Marketing Products in the world for 2021.

About Merkle Sokrati

Merkle Sokrati is at the center of Indian operations for Merkle, a leading data-driven, technology-enabled, global customer experience management (CXM) company that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. Its combined strengths in performance media, customer experience, customer relationship management, loyalty, and enterprise marketing technology drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With 9,600+ employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with 50+ additional offices throughout the US, EMEA, and APAC. In 2016, the company joined the Dentsu Aegis Network.

