MOËT & CHANDON INVITES THE PUBLIC TO EXPERIENCE AN EXCEPTIONAL MASTERPIECE IN ITS STORIED CELLARS

The must-see avant-garde relief, commissioned by the House to American artist Daniel Arsham,is the newest highlight of the historic Galerie Impériale

PARIS, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moët & Chandon is delighted to announce the masterpiece created in a first-time collaboration with contemporary American artist Daniel Arsham is now on public display in its historic cellars in Epernay, Champagne. First unveiled last Autumn to celebrate the Maison's 280th anniversary in Paris in celebration of the reveal of the new cuvée d'exception Collection Impériale Création NO.1, the avant-garde artwork is now housed in the Galerie Impériale, a spectacular new focal point of the visitor's tour of the cellars.

Moet Chandon x D Arsham - Relief Arsham Gouez

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9253151-moet-chandon-invites-public-storied-cellars/

Commissioned by Moët & Chandon, the magnificent relief has become an integral part of the legacy of the House. Visitors to the Galerie Impériale will appreciate the timeless quality of Daniel Arsham's contemporary artwork: its essence of time effortlessly harmonises in an eternal dialogue with the aged walls and champagnes that surround it, in a captivating fusion of the modern and the past, represented by the living heritage of Grand Vintages that surround the relief, one of the largest in the region.

For champagne lovers who would like to discover more about the latest addition to the Maison, Collection Impériale Création NO.1, and dive into the creation at the heart of the House's craftsmanship, the tour Haute Oenologie is now available: a two-hour invigorating multi-sensorial experience including a tour of the historical cellar and a degustation featuring Moët Imperial, a Grand Vintage selected by Chef de Cave and matured in Magnum bottles, and Collection Impériale Création NO.1.

Visitors will explore the 28-kilometre maze of underground tunnels which form the Moët & Chandon cellars and discover how the champagne is made – a secret process passed down over the years from one Cellar Master to the next. The tour Haute Oneologie is organised for groups of a maximum of six people and is priced at 200€ per person.

"We are thrilled to invite the public to explore our latest cellar addition - a distinctive artwork by Daniel Arsham that encapsulates our history and craftsmanship. Commissioned to coincide with the debut of our Collection Impériale Création NO.1 - released in celebration of Maison's 280th anniversary - we are delighted that this artwork will remain permanently in our cellars, mirroring the timeless design of our exceptional new cuvée," says Benoît Gouez, Moët & Chandon's Cellar Master.

A Masterpiece that Captures the Art of Moët & Chandon's Craft

Daniel Arsham's monumental relief, one of the acclaimed artist's newest creations, is 3 meters long and 1.3 meters high. The splendid artwork captures core elements that illustrate the heritage of the House: two central putti, raise a plaque adorned with "1743," the year the House was founded by Claude Moët; a female mythological figure – the Greek deity "Pheme," personification of fame and renown - joyously toots a trumpet, resounding far and wide the reputation of the House; the architectural façade of the Château de Saran evokes the family saga of the Maison; the sprawling vineyards recall the abundance of the House's natural estate and the diversity of the Champagne region; and a wooden wine barrel pays tribute to the wine expertise and imperial connection that distinguishes the House.

Arsham chose a white cast resin as the medium for his masterpiece, a knowing nod to the chalky soils of the Champagne region that grace the walls of the cellars. Subtle traces of visible erosion instil a sense of the passage of time in the artwork, both an Arsham signature and an enigmatic element that infuses the piece with a timeless quality.

The Genesis of the Wall Relief

Arsham's piece was inspired directly by a stained-glass panel that has graced the entrance of House's cellars since the 1890s. The artist first discovered the panel on a tour of the Moët & Chandon estate in the company of Benoît Gouez. He was enthralled by the allegorical richness of the panel which weaves well-chosen symbols to depict the renown of the House, the abundance of its vineyards and the expertise of its winemakers.

A Preeminent Artist of his Generation

Hailed as the Archaeologist of the Future, Daniel Arsham is one of today's most impactful artists. His practice intertwines the essence of time, bridging past, present and future in a variety of materials. His unique mastery finds a harmonious resonance with the time-sensitive expertise of champagne-making at Moët & Chandon.

"I am honoured to see my work showcased in such an important place within the legacy of Moët & Chandon, the Galerie Impériale. This collaboration has established a meaningful connection between my art and the heritage of the Maison, and I am proud to have contributed to its ongoing story." says Daniel Arsham.

Daniel Arsham's relief can be enjoyed by all visitors to the historical cellars of the Maison. Tours start from €40 per person.

Moët & Chandon's Visitors Centre operating hours:

From March 25th to November 11th, open every day from 9:30 to 17:30

From March 1st to March 24th and from November 12th to December 29th, open from Thursday to Monday from 9:30 to 17:30

To book, please visit

https://www.moet.com/en-int/visit-us#section-visit-us-reservations-container

PRESS CONTACT

Annalisa Maestri

Moët & Chandon Global PR

E: amaestri@Moëthennessy.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2343583/Moet_Chandon_x_D_Arsham.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299823/4552058/Moet_Chandon_Logo.jpg