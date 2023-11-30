Mokobara Elevates the Travel Retail Experience with New Stores in Mumbai and Pune

As part of an ambitious omnichannel strategy, Mokobara unveils premium retail locations in India's bustling metro cities.

MUMBAI, India and PUNE, India, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After the successful launch of three retail outlets in Bangalore, Mokobara proudly announces the launch of its first stores in Mumbai and Pune. This marks a significant milestone in the brand's journey towards redefining the retail travel experience in India.

The two new stores open in Mumbai are located in Phoenix Palladium, and Oberoi Mall respectively. Mokobara has also opened up its store in Pune's Mall of Millennium. The launch of the brand's most recent store in Oberoi Mall, Mumbai, marks Mokobara's 6th standalone retail store in India.

Sangeet Agrawal, the founder of Mokobara, states, "Our stores are not just points of sale; they are sanctuaries for travellers who seek both fashion and functionality in their journey. The opening of these stores in Mumbai and Pune signifies our commitment to bringing Mokobara closer to our discerning customers, offering them an immersive experience into our world of premium travel products."

The stores are the latest embodiment of Mokobara's omnichannel strategy, designed to bridge the gap between online and offline customer journeys. "We are witnessing how our physical stores amplify our online presence, with each new opening strategically boosting our digital traffic and customer engagement," explains Agrawal.

In tune with global retail trends, Mokobara's new stores offer an intimate connection with the brand's values. Each store is a canvas, showcasing their products' craftsmanship, innovation, and the stories behind them.

The brand's future plans are as ambitious as its designs, with a vision to inaugurate 25 stores by April 2024. The decision for each new location is meticulously calculated, using data analytics to understand where the Mokobara community flourishes, ensuring that every new store serves as a beacon for travel enthusiasts.

"We are not just opening stores; we are curating experiences that resonate with travellers," says Agrawal. "From the moment they step through our doors, we want our customers to feel the pulse of the new destinations awaiting them, with Mokobara as their trusted travel companions."

Mokobara is not just expanding its reach through new stores but also broadening its horizons with an ever-growing product portfolio. From their flagship luggage to versatile backpacks and the upcoming handbag collection, they are catering to the diverse needs of all travellers. This year, they have also taken a joyful plunge into the kids' category.

"This expansion in product lines within their retail spaces allows for a more holistic shopping experience. Parents and children alike can now enjoy the excitement of preparing for their journeys together. As we continue to innovate and expand our product range, our retail outlets serve as a dynamic showcase of Mokobara's evolution—a place where the community's feedback becomes the heartbeat of our growth and the inspiration for our next creation", quotes Apoorv Sharma, Head of Retail at Mokobara.

Mokobara is India's premier travel and lifestyle brand, redefining the industry with its range of premium luggage, bags, backpacks, and travel accessories. Founded on the principles of elegance, functionality, and durability, Mokobara is dedicated to accompanying the modern traveller on every step of their journey with style and ease. For more information about Mokobara's latest launches, visit www.mokobara.com .

