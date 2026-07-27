Monika Alcobev Announces Partnership with Angostura, Bringing the Iconic Caribbean Brand to India

MUMBAI, India, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monika Alcobev, leading importer, distributor and marketer of premium alcoholic beverage brands across the Indian subcontinent, has entered into a strategic partnership with Angostura, the globally recognized producer behind the world's leading bitters and one of the Caribbean's most awarded rum portfolios. Under the partnership, Monika Alcobev will spearhead the import, distribution, and marketing of Angostura's portfolio across key Indian markets.

Monika Alcobev Officially Launched Angostura Bitters and Rum in India

The portfolio includes Angostura 5-Year-Old Rum, Angostura Aromatic Bitters, and Angostura Orange Bitters. The products will initially be available in Maharashtra and Delhi, followed by a phased expansion into other states.

The collaboration arrives at a time when India's premium spirits segment continues to witness rising interest in craft cocktails, authentic global labels, and elevated drinking experiences. With Angostura's deep-rooted legacy in cocktail culture and Monika Alcobev's strong distribution and market-building capabilities, the partnership is expected to strengthen the brand's presence across leading bars, restaurants, retail outlets, and hospitality destinations in the country.

For Monika Alcobev, the partnership represents a larger strategic push towards expanding premium and globally respected spirits labels within India's evolving alcobev market. The company believes Angostura's legacy, versatility, and strong bartender affinity position it strongly for long-term growth in the country.

Reflecting on the announcement, Kunal Patel, Managing Director, Monika Alcobev, noted, "Angostura carries a rare combination of heritage, credibility, and enduring relevance within the international spirits community. He observed that Indian consumers today are displaying far greater curiosity towards authentic brands with provenance, craftsmanship, and a strong association with evolving cocktail culture, with drinks such as the Picante and other globally influenced cocktails increasingly shaping urban consumption trends. The partnership aligns closely with Monika Alcobev's long-term approach towards building premium categories with patience, consistency, and meaningful market presence.

Chief Executive Officer of Angostura, Mr. Ian Forbes said, "This partnership represents more than expanding our global distribution. It is about positioning Angostura as a premium lifestyle brand in India. We see significant opportunities to work closely with bartenders, mixologists, retailers and hospitality partners to showcase the versatility and quality that have made Angostura respected around the world."

For decades, Angostura has remained a familiar presence within India's bar ecosystem quietly occupying its place behind counters, in classic cocktails, and in the repertoire of serious bartenders. Despite this longstanding presence, its availability in the market had remained largely limited through unofficial channels. That dynamic now changes with Monika Alcobev Limited bringing the brand into India through an official route, reflecting the evolving maturity of how global spirits brands are introduced and built in the country.

Monika Alcobev currently represents more than 100 international brands across India and neighboring South Asian markets, with a growing portfolio spanning tequila, whiskey, gin, rum, wines, and liqueurs. The latest partnership further reinforces the company's position as a preferred partner for global alcobev brands seeking a trusted and growth-oriented route into the Indian market.

About Monika Alcobev

Monika Alcobev is a leading importer, distributor and marketer of premium alcoholic beverage brands across the Indian subcontinent, providing end-to-end execution across HORECA, Retail and Travel Retail channels. The portfolio includes globally acclaimed brands such as Jose Cuervo, 1800 Tequila, Remy Martin, Cointreau, Choya, Botanist, Licor 43, Jinro Soju, Ron Diplomático, the VSPT Group and more. With a strong presence across key markets and over 100 world-renowned labels, the company remains at the forefront of India's premium alco-beverage landscape. The company is also a preferred Global Travel Retail partner for globally renowned Indian brands as well. In July 2025, the company achieved a major milestone with a highly successful SME IPO, ushering in the next phase of strategic growth and expansion.

About Angostura

Founded in 1824, Angostura remains one of the most influential names in the global spirits industry, with its aromatic bitters continuing to hold cult status among bartenders and mixologists worldwide. The company's award-winning rum portfolio has also earned international acclaim over the decades.