Monika Alcobev Sparkles as the Celebration Partner at VH1 Supersonic Pune 2024

PUNE, India, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monika Alcobev, the trailblazer in the Indian alcobev import and distribution sector, proudly took the spotlight at the VH1 Supersonic event held at Mahalaxmi Lawns, Pune, from 16th to 18th February 2024. Monika Alcobev featured Jose Cuervo Margarita Mix as the Celebration Partner, elevating the festival experience for attendees.

Jose Cuervo, recognized as the World's No.1 Tequila brand, brought its legacy of craftsmanship and heritage to VH1 Supersonic, offering festival-goers an opportunity to savour the finest tequila blends amidst the pulsating beats and electrifying performances. The presence of Jose Cuervo at the event not only elevated the overall festival experience but also provided attendees with a taste of luxury and authenticity.

Cuervo Margarita Land, unveiled for the first time at VH1 Supersonic 2024, stood as a colourful paradise within the festival grounds, appealing to attendees with its spirited ambience and tantalizing cocktails. Spanning a sprawling 40x40 feet space, this immersive experience called out festival-goers to indulge in the vital Mexican cocktail, the margarita. Located at the centre of the space was an eye-catching 20x20 feet island bar, where talented mixologists created a variety of six margaritas, each with a unique tequila and flavour profile that provided a taste of the spirit's wide range of variations. Adorned with three captivating photo ops strategically placed at its corners, Cuervo Margarita Land became a focal point of social engagement, drawing influencers and attendees alike to capture moments of festivity and flavour. With Jose Cuervo Margarita Mix as the Celebration Partner and 1800 Tequila adding its touch of sophistication to the VIP & Artist Village area, Cuervo Margarita Land emerged as an irresistible haven, celebrating the essence of tequila-infused revelry amidst the pulsating beats of VH1 Supersonic.

VH1 Supersonic 2024 boasted an electrifying lineup, featuring global music sensations such as Major Lazer Soundsystem, ASAP Ferg, Adam Beyer, and King, alongside a host of renowned artists across various genres. The festival provided a platform for both international and Indian talents, including Yotto, Denis Horvat, Hamdi, Patrice Bäumel, The Midnight, Arjun Vagale, Browncoat, Kohra, Taba Chake, and The Yellow Diary. Reggae and dub music legends like 10,000 Lions, Bass Maya, Chromaderma, and many others also graced the stage, contributing to the diverse musical showcase.

Kunal Patel, Managing Director of Monika Alcobev, shared his excitement about the partnership, "Monika Alcobev's collaboration with VH1 Supersonic as a celebration partner is a testament to our commitment to providing #OnlyTheBest experiences. Our recent participation in VH1 Supersonic 2024 was a phenomenal success, offering us invaluable insights into consumer preferences with our own 'Cuervo Margarita Land'. This has empowered us to introduce innovative blends that resonate well with the discerning tastes of Indian liquor connoisseurs."

As Monika Alcobev continues to set new standards in the import and distribution of premium foreign liquor brands in India featuring Jose Cuervo Margarita Mix, their partnership with VH1 Supersonic 2024 marks yet another milestone in their journey towards excellence and innovation.

About Monika Alcobev:

Monika Alcobev is the import, marketing & distribution company of premium and luxurious foreign liquor brands in India. Since 2015, the business has evolved into a family-owned company with a multi-disciplinary set-up that had its interests in diverse portfolios, providing a disparate range of choices for the Indian market. Monika Alcobev has recorded a turnover of Rs 650 crore in the last five years. The company's portfolio includes Bushmills Irish Whiskey (World's Oldest Licensed Distillery), Jose Cuervo Tequila (World's No.1 Tequila), Lucifer's Gold (A Blend of Scotch and Bourbon), Hayman's Gin (Family Made Gin since 1853), The Choya (No. 1 Producer of Umeshu Liqueur and India's First Umeshu Liqueur) and many more.

Website: https://www.monikaalcobev.com

About VH1 Supersonic:

VH1 Supersonic, hosted at Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune, is an annual celebration of music, love, food, and art, attracting music enthusiasts from all over. The festival spans multiple genres including EDM, Rock, Indie, Techno, Dub, Hip-Hop, and Reggae, creating a vibrant cultural tapestry. VH1 Supersonic offers a unique experience with its Super Flea market, Super Street art and fashion explorations, ensuring attendees leave with unforgettable memories and a refreshed playlist.

Website: VH1 Supersonic

