MUMBAI, India, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monika Alcobev, a renowned supplier of top-quality foreign liquor brands in India, participated in the prestigious ProWine Mumbai 2023 event, held on the 24th & 25th November 2023 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

Monika Alcobev Shines at ProWine Mumbai 2023, Displaying Exquisite Portfolio

ProWine Mumbai, jointly organized by Messe Düsseldorf India and All Things Nice, is a major international event that brings together professionals from the wine and spirit industry. Messe Düsseldorf India has been successfully staging established trade fairs like In-Store Asia, Medical Fair India, FAMDENT Shows & Awards, Glasspex India, Glasspro India, Pacprocess & Food Pex Mumbai, India Essen Welding & Cutting, Wire India, Tube India, METEC India and ProWine Mumbai. Besides organising successful trade fairs in India, the company is also the exclusive Sales representative of Messe Düsseldorf Group for the Indian Market and is canvassing Indian customers to Events of Messe Düsseldorf Group worldwide. This annual trade fair, coupled with a comprehensive conference program, serves as a unique meeting point for the Indian liquor market.

Monika Alcobev actively participated in ProWine Mumbai 2023, showcasing its exquisite liquor portfolio to industry experts, buyers, and enthusiasts. The event, held at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre, provided a platform for the company to engage with a diverse audience, including wine and spirit brands, importers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, and international brands looking to enter the Indian market. The event rightly kick-started with the popping of Champagne Laurent Perrier, imported by Monika Alcobev and a ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by the Deputy Mayor for Economic Development, City of Düsseldorf - Mr. Christian Zaum and his delegation, The Honourable Nick Champion MP, Minister for Trade & Investment, South Australia

Monika Alcobev shone at Prowine2023, securing a Silver Medal for Hayman's London Dry Gin in the Gin Category, Bronze Medal for Viva El Ron in the Rum Category, Silver Medal for 1800 Tequila Blanco in the Tequila Category. Their dedication and expertise have not only garnered admiration but also earned the esteemed accolade, further solidifying her position as a trailblazer in the world of alcoholic beverages.

Monika Alcobev, renowned for bringing the world's most prestigious liquor brands to India, Kunal Patel, Managing Director of Monika Alcobev, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are extremely thrilled with the resounding success of Monika Alcobev's participation in ProWine Mumbai 2023. The event provided us with an unparalleled platform to showcase our premium liquor portfolio to a diverse and engaged audience of industry professionals, buyers, and enthusiasts. The Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai served as the perfect backdrop for meaningful interactions and collaborations. Our engagement at ProWine has not only strengthened our existing relationships but has also opened doors to exciting new opportunities. ProWine Mumbai 2023 has been a pivotal moment for us, further solidifying Monika Alcobev's position as a key player in the evolving landscape of the Indian wine and spirit industry."

Malay Rout, Founder, WSCI - Wine and Spirits Club of India said, "My approach is always India first and we are a story-forward country so we made it a point to make this event a benchmark for us and others. We are glad that we were able to execute the way we thought about this event. A lot of hard work went into this to make it uniquely different and we are sure that year next will be much brighter. Thank you for all your support and looking forward to the same for Prowine Mumbai 2023."

About Monika Alcobev:

Monika Alcobev is the import, marketing & distribution company of premium and luxurious foreign liquor brands in India. Since 2015, the business has evolved into a family-owned company with a multi-disciplinary set-up that had its interests in diverse portfolios, providing a disparate range of choices for the Indian market. Monika Alcobev has recorded a turnover of Rs 650 crore in the last five years. The company's portfolio includes Bushmills Irish Whiskey (World's Oldest Licensed Distillery), Jose Cuervo Tequila (World's No.1 Tequila), Lucifer's Gold (A Blend of Scotch and Bourbon), Hayman's Gin (Family Made Gin since 1853), The Choya (No. 1 Producer of Umeshu Liqueur and India's First Umeshu Liqueur) and many more.

Website: https://www.monikaalcobev.com

About ProWine 2023:

ProWine united the wine and spirits community and featured a full-fledged trade show and an extensive conference schedule. ProWine Mumbai 2023 was organised by Messe Düsseldorf India, WSCI - Wine and Spirits Club of India, as the Community Outreach Partner and All Things Nice

The event featured Indian and foreign wine and spirit brands, as well as importers and allied brands. There were different event sessions with networking classes, masterclasses, tastings and exhibitions. The event featured brand delegates like James Macdonald from Hayman's and The Bush Rums; John Lees from Crystal Head; Seiji Susuki from The Choya; Micheal Cockram, Byron and Gordon from Proximo Spirits; Andrew and Sally Cudmore from Berton Vineyards and Jorge Cortes from VSPT Wine Group

Website: https://www.prowine.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297562/Monika_Alcobev_Shines_at_ProWine_Mumbai_2023.jpg