Monkey Shoulder's Ultimate Bartender Championship crowns Denzil Frankil as the Monkey Rumble winner

GURUGRAM, India, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After 8 city rounds, over 1300 participants, and an intense competition, Monkey Shoulder's 'Ultimate Bartender Championship' crowned Denzil Frankil from Sixteen33, Mumbai as the winner. The thrilling finale for the Ultimate Bartender Championship took place at Samskara Resort, Jaipur bringing 20 exceptional finalists from across India, all vying for the prestigious title. The contenders showcased their skills in challenges centered around key bartending talents like ingredients, mixing, pouring, nosing, and perfecting the ultimate serve.

Having proven his exceptional skills and creativity, Denzil Frankil will now attend Camp Monkey, an exclusive annual gathering of Monkey Shoulder Brand Ambassadors and fellow championship winners from around the world at Goa in November 2024. Along with exclusive gifts from Monkey Shoulder, this title grants him unparalleled exposure, networking opportunities, and the chance to hone his craft under the mentorship of industry experts.

The jury members for the finale included Monkey Shoulder's Global Brand Ambassador - Joe Petch, Global Brand Ambassador – Monkey Shoulder, Gagan Saggi - Founder Indulge India, Karan & Avantika - Founders Fola and Upstairs Club.

Gaurav Sareen, Indian Brand Ambassador, Monkey Shoulder said, "At Monkey Shoulder, we take immense pride in celebrating the extraordinary artistry and skills of bartenders. This year's Ultimate Bartender Championship has truly showcased the best of mixology talent, providing a dynamic platform for remarkable individuals to shine. It's inspiring to witness the flourishing bartending community in India, and we are committed to supporting them as they strive to meet global standards. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Denzil Frankil from Mumbai on this remarkable achievement and wish him continued success in his promising career."

Sharing his thoughts on the finale, Joe Petch, Global Brand Ambassador and Judge said "The Ultimate Bartender Championship's legacy continues to ignite incredible talent across India. The creativity and passion within the Indian bartending community are truly inspiring. It was an absolute honor to be on the judging panel and witness this remarkable creativity and dedication firsthand."

"The Ultimate Bartender Championship has seen phenomenal year-on-year growth in participants, showcasing the rising excellence of India's bartending community. The talent and passion on display throughout the competition were truly awe-inspiring. At Monkey Shoulder, we are committed to supporting and uplifting the trade community, and Denzil Frankil from Mumbai's achievement is a shining example of his expertise and dedication. We celebrate his outstanding performance and extend our heartfelt thanks to all the participants, judges, and guests who made this event a grand success," said Kapila Sethi Kad, Head of Marketing, William Grant & Sons.

