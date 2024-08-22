NEW DELHI, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest clarification from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare provides a reasonable conclusion to the speculation about the quality of Indian spices. Honourable MoS, MoHFW, Smt. Anupriya Patel, clarified that agencies in Singapore and Hong Kong had placed assignments on a 'Hold-And-Test' regime as any normal procedure. She also emphasised that such an action was not a ban of any Indian spice products or brands. In response to the clarification, Sanjeev Shah, Chairman of Everest Food Products Pvt. Ltd., stated, "This announcement is a significant boost for the Indian spice industry. We want to emphasize that Everest products were never banned in Singapore, Hong Kong, or any other country. The speculative conversations in the past few months on various platforms has caused unnecessary confusion. Everest Foods would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to our loyal customers, distributors, and stakeholders, for their continued support of the brand."

MoS Statement Gives Relief to the Indian Spice Industry

Everest Foods, an iconic brand renowned for its spices and herbs, has long been the choice of millions of households. The statement from the Minister of State (MoS) will bolster not just Everest but also other brands in solidifying the global reputation of Indian products. This latest clarification should put an end to any doubts about the purity of Indian spices.

About Everest Foods

Everest Spices is India's leading and most trusted spice brand, known for its commitment to delivering the highest quality spices to households around the world. Established in 1967, Everest has grown into a household name, offering a wide range of spice blends and pure spices that cater to the diverse culinary needs of its customers.

Everest produces 1.25 crore packs daily, which are distributed through over 5,000 distributors and sold in more than 22 lakh retail outlets (Source: A.C Nielsen) across India. Beyond its popularity in India, Everest's products are enjoyed in over 60 countries, making it a trusted name in kitchens worldwide.

Everest Spices continues to innovate and expand its product portfolio, staying true to its mission of bringing the rich flavours of Indian cuisine to every table.

