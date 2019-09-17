Moutai and AIESEC Co-Organize Youth Speak Forum, Crossover Cooperation Promotes International Public Welfare

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The YouthSpeak Forum, co-organized by the Kweichow Moutai Group and the international youth-run volunteer organization AIESEC Sri Lanka, was held at the Lighthouse Auditorium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Sept. 11th. Moutai co-organized the event because it implements the idea of corporate social responsibilities of "Large Enterprises Having Great Responsibilities" and proactively devotes to international public welfare, starting a new journey of upgrading the international image of Chinese national brands.

In the morning, Moutai and AIESEC Sri Lanka jointly held a tree planting activity at the Attidiya Bird Sanctuary in Colombo and a YouthSpeak Forum news conference at the Lakshman Kadirgamar Institute, attracting attention from the people and famous local media of Sri Lanka.

U.N. representatives stationed in Sri Lanka and local youth representatives gave keynote speeches during the YouthSpeak Forum held in the afternoon. Later, youth participants put forward plans for improving the environment of Sri Lanka. They stated that Moutai's shouldering corporate responsibilities and devoting to sustainable development had greatly inspired local youth.

By means of contacting and interacting with local youth, the Kweichow Moutai Group held this forum to call upon people from all walks of life to march toward realizing sustainable development goals. In the meantime, Moutai has also set up a classic example of building international image of taking social responsibilities for Chinese national brands.

SOURCE Moutai Group