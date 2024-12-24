Movate Recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's Digital Workplace Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 for Mid-Market Enterprises

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Movate, a leading digital technology and IT services provider, has been named a Leader in the Everest Group's Digital Workplace Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 for Mid-Market Enterprises. This report by Everest Group, a leading global research firm, evaluates and compares the top providers in digital workplace services, focusing on their vision, capabilities, and market impact.

Snapshot of the PEAK Matrix Assessment Ranking (PRNewsfoto/Movate Inc.)

Movate has been recognized for its innovative Digital Workplace Service Offering, which addresses the evolving needs of modern enterprises with cutting-edge generative AI applications, smart workplace tools, and workplace automation platforms. With a robust portfolio of services across the Digital eXperience Desk, Workplace Engineering, Unified Device Management, Productivity & Collaboration, and AI @ Workplace, Movate has proven expertise and experience in delivering end-to-end workplace solutions. These offerings empower enterprises to transform their workplace experiences, ensuring agility, operational efficiency, and seamless collaboration.

Defined by a persona- and user experience-centric approach, Movate's Digital Workplace Practice leverages strategic partnerships with technology leaders like Microsoft and ServiceNow to accelerate business outcomes. Its robust ITSM capabilities and innovative smart field support services—including Virtual Genius Bars, smart lockers, and vending machines—demonstrate a forward-thinking, remote-first service delivery model. Additionally, investments in Movate AI, a holistic AI suite for enterprise reinvention at scale, empower clients with advanced capabilities such as automated behavioral analysis, KPI trend insights, smart device monitoring, and proactive problem solving.

Sunil Mittal, CEO at Movate, said, "We are honored to be recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's Digital Workplace Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment for 2024. This distinction reinforces Movate's unwavering commitment to driving innovation, harnessing cutting-edge technology, and leveraging our deep industry expertise to shape the digital workplaces of tomorrow. By focusing on reimagining the employee experience through smart, secure, and AI-powered workplace solutions, we are enabling global enterprises to achieve transformational business outcomes and set new benchmarks in the digital workplace landscape."

Udit Singh, Vice President, Everest Group, said, "The digital workplace mid-market enterprises have unique demand themes that set them apart from their large counterparts, necessitating distinct sourcing needs that emphasize client management, agility, and cost-effectiveness to stay competitive. To serve these unique needs, providers must refine their offerings and tailor solutions for mid-market clients.

Movate's persona- and user experience-centric approach to workplace, along with its strategic focus on ITSM capabilities, robust smart field support services, and investment in generative AI solutions, have collectively contributed to its position as a Leader in Everest Group's Digital Workplace Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 – Mid-market enterprises."

About Movate:

Movate is a digital technology and customer experience services company committed to disrupting the industry with boundless agility, human-centered innovation, and relentless focus on driving client outcomes. It helps ambitious, growth-oriented companies across industries stay ahead of the curve by leveraging its diverse talent of over 12,000 full-time Movators across 21 global locations and a gig network of thousands of technology experts across 60 countries, speaking over 100 languages. Movate has emerged as one of the most awarded and analyst-accredited companies in its revenue range. To know more, visit: www.movate.com.

