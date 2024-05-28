MOVIN, a UPS and InterGlobe logistics brand, marks two years of empowering Indian businesses with seamless logistics solutions

Over 1500+ customers covering 3500+ pin codes across 49 cities in India through 16 Air and Ground Hubs

GURUGRAM, India, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MOVIN, a logistics brand launched as a joint venture between UPS and InterGlobe Enterprises, marks its two-year anniversary of facilitating the movement of goods for businesses in India. Over the past two years, the company has established itself as a trusted partner for 1500+ customers, covering 3500+ pin codes across 49 cities, providing seamless logistics solutions with its air Express and Ground Services.

MOVIN's robust infrastructure plays a pivotal role in its growth. With 16 strategically located Air and Ground Hubs, including major commercial centers like Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi NCR, MOVIN ensures uninterrupted flow of commodities that is supported by consistent, predictable, and responsive operations. The company has a total facility space of over 2 lakh sq. ft., enabling efficient handling and distribution of goods. This includes the synergistic UPS and MOVIN joint facilities located in Pune and Kolkata. The company now has close to 500 people across its offices and hubs in India.

Committed to sustainability, MOVIN has deployed over 20 electric vehicles (EVs) for its first and last-mile deliveries in major metros, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Chennai, resulting in a reduction of 17 tons of carbon emissions annually. This initiative aligns with the company's long-term environmental goals and supports customers in achieving their own ESG objectives.

"We are incredibly proud of MOVIN's accomplishments in the past two years," said JB Singh, Director, MOVIN Express. "We are grateful to our valued customers for their continued support and partnership. As we move forward, our purpose is to build the most aspirational express logistics brand in India. We will continue to invest in developing capabilities in our people, empowering and engaging our partners, and advancing our technology, to achieve excellence in whatever we undertake. By providing best-in-class logistics services, we aim to empower businesses of all sizes, helping them reach new heights and contribute to the nation's economic growth."

Grégory Goba-Blé, Managing Director for UPS in India, said, "As we celebrate MOVIN's two-year anniversary, I am filled with immense pride. We have emerged as a preferred logistics partner for over 1500 customers across India, because of our strong setup and hardworking team. Our strategically located hubs in major cities ensure seamless movement of goods. Most importantly, sustainability is at the heart of our growth — by deploying electric vehicles for deliveries in key metros, we are demonstrating our commitment to environmental stewardship. As we look to the future, I am grateful for everyone's contributions and excited about not only continuing to serve our customers' needs but also expanding our presence further in India."

About MOVIN

MOVIN Express Private Limited is a joint venture between UPS and InterGlobe Enterprises. The name MOVIN is the combination of Movement and India (MOVEMENT+INDIA). MOVIN's logistics services are built for Indian businesses in the fast lane. MOVIN offers a suite of B2B domestic services across the country including day-definite & time-definite services. With seamless integration across air and ground networks, these express corridors are enabling an uninterrupted flow of goods, backed by consistent, predictable, and responsive operations. MOVIN has been recently awarded by CII, SCALE AWARDS 2023 for Innovation in B2B logistics. For more details, visit www.movin.in.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2423285/MOVIN__anniversary.jpg