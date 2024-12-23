MOVIN awarded ‘Best Brand 2024’ at ET NOW Best Brands Conclave 2024

GURUGRAM, India, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MOVIN, a leading logistics brand launched as a joint venture between InterGlobe Enterprises and UPS, won the 'Best Brand' Award in the startup category at the 7th edition of ET NOW Best Brands Conclave 2024 that honors the best brands of tomorrow. This recognition underscores MOVIN's rapid growth and commitment to transforming the logistics landscape through innovative solutions and customer-centric approach.

MOVIN's commitment to excellence—founded on trust, innovation, technology, and purpose-driven leadership—was instrumental in securing the award. The company continuously aligns its strategies with evolving market demands and customer expectations.

Commenting on the award, Grégory Goba- Blé, Head of UPS India and Director of MOVIN Express, said, "We are honored to be recognized as the 'Best Brand 2024' in the startup category at the ET NOW Best Brands Conclave 2024. As we build India's most aspirational express logistics brand, leveraging the expertise of our JV partners, UPS and InterGlobe, our commitment to Trust and Transparency is unwavering. We have invested substantially in our workforce, infrastructure, and technology to adapt to the changing demands of our customers by embracing innovation and growth. This underscores our commitment to providing high-quality services, empowering businesses of all sizes with consistent, predictable, and responsive operations. The award also reflects the dedication of our people, whose hard work is central to MOVIN's journey of setting new standards for the logistics industry."

The award ceremony was held on December 19th, 2024, at the ITC Maratha in Mumbai, celebrating brands that have demonstrated exceptional performance and leadership across various sectors, both in the established and startup categories. The brands were recognized for their ability to effectively leverage insights, build genuine customer relationships, stay true to their core values, and transform challenges into opportunities, thereby setting new and inspiring standards for success that fuel ongoing growth and innovation.

About MOVIN:

MOVIN Express Private Limited is a joint venture between InterGlobe Enterprises and UPS. The name MOVIN is the combination of Movement and India (MOVEMENT+INDIA). MOVIN's logistics services are built for Indian businesses in the fast lane. MOVIN offers a suite of day definite domestic logistics services across the country. It has customers spanning across diverse sectors such as IT & electronic peripherals, apparels, healthcare, auto components, e-commerce, pharma, consumer durables, FMCG and many more.

With seamless integration across air and ground networks, these express corridors are enabling an uninterrupted flow of goods, backed by consistent, predictable, and responsive operations. For more details, visit www.movin.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2586844/MOVIN_Award.jpg