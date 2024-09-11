GURUGRAM, India, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MOVIN, a logistics brand launched as a joint venture between InterGlobe Enterprises and UPS, has announced that Grégory Goba-Blé will assume additional responsibilities in his role as Director of MOVIN, to directly oversee India operations. In addition to his role at MOVIN, Gregory also serves as the Head of UPS in India, overseeing operations across the company's business units.

MOVIN announcement: Grégory Goba-Blé takes on responsibilities for India operations

As India emerges to be a dynamic and rapidly growing logistics market, Grégory's expertise in the sector will be crucial in further harnessing these opportunities. His international experience and leadership will be key to driving MOVIN's commitment to excellence, through innovative, tech-driven solutions that deliver business-centric benefits for its customers.

Since its launch in 2022, MOVIN has established itself as a trusted partner for more than 2000+ customers, covering 3300+ pin codes across 49 cities and providing seamless logistics solutions with its Air Express and ground services. Grégory succeeds JB Singh, who will continue to serve on the MOVIN Board, providing his valuable guidance and support.

JB Singh, Member of Board, MOVIN Express, said, "I congratulate Grégory on his new role for India operations. I am confident that under his leadership, MOVIN will continue driving innovation, expanding its network, and reaching new heights."

Grégory Goba-Blé, Head for UPS in India and MOVIN Express, commented: "I am proud to step into this role. I have been with MOVIN since its early days and watched it grow to serve B2B customers in 49 cities — that's quite a journey! But we're not done yet. We recognize that logistics is the backbone of any successful business. So, whether you're a small business, a startup or a large corporation, we are here to ensure your goods move smoothly, within India through MOVIN and across borders through UPS, enabling you to focus on what you do best — growing your business."

With over 32 years of experience at UPS, Grégory has held several key leadership positions, including Managing Director of UPS France, Vice President of Engineering for the Americas Region, and most recently, Vice President of the India, Middle East, and Africa district. His extensive expertise and strategic vision will be instrumental in securing the long-term success of the brand MOVIN, in India.

About MOVIN

MOVIN Express Private Limited is a joint venture between InterGlobe Enterprises and UPS. The name MOVIN is the combination of Movement and India (MOVEMENT+INDIA). MOVIN's logistics services are built for Indian businesses in the fast lane. MOVIN offers a suite of B2B domestic services across the country, including day-definite and time-definite services. With seamless integration across air and ground networks, these express corridors are enabling an uninterrupted flow of goods, backed by consistent, predictable, and responsive operations. For more details, visit www.movin.in

