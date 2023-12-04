GURUGRAM, India, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MOVIN, a logistics brand launched as a joint venture between UPS and InterGlobe Enterprises, has received the 'Innovation in B2B logistics award' at the 10th Edition of CII Institute of Logistics' SCALE Awards 2023. This award recognizes MOVIN for its state-of-the-art Tech Stack and its concerted focus on the learning and development of its partners, customers and employees. The SCALE awards is instituted by CII and have a large number of participants which makes them the most coveted event among the logistics and supply chain fraternity. It recognises and honours outstanding performance, success, and innovation in supply chain and logistics.

MOVIN wins the 'Innovation in B2B logistics' award at CII, SCALE Awards 2023

MOVIN has carved a niche in the industry with reliability and transparency in its operations, with major differentiators like digital customer journeys starting from account creation, a daily MIS dashboard, and its transparent processes from Shipment Creation to Downloading Invoices for its customers. The core of its operations is based on 4 pillars comprising People, Partners, Technology and Excellence. This award is a testament to MOVIN's commitment to a high-performance culture leading to excellence and quality.

Launched in May 2022, MOVIN covers major metro cities with deeper penetration to Tier 2 and 3 cities across India's major commercial production and consumption centres through its time and day-definite services.

Commenting on the recognition JB Singh, Director MOVIN Express, said, "Receiving the CII SCALE award for the second consecutive year is a moment of great pride for MOVIN. Our focus on time-definite delivery services integrated with best-in-class features has positioned us as a trailblazer in the industry. This award is a testament to the continued hard work and innovation of our resilient team, which drives us to consistently provide exceptional customer experiences. MOVIN remains committed to setting the standard for excellence in express delivery. We are honoured to be recognized by CII for our dedication to quality and excellence."

About MOVIN

MOVIN Express Private Limited is a joint venture between UPS and InterGlobe Enterprises. The name MOVIN is the combination of Movement and India (MOVEMENT+INDIA). MOVIN's logistics services are built for Indian businesses in the fast lane. MOVIN offers a suite of B2B domestic services across the country including a fully predictable, day-definite service as well as an express, time definite service. With seamless integration across air and ground networks, these express corridors are enabling an uninterrupted flow of goods, backed by consistent, predictable, and responsive operations. MOVIN has been recently awarded by ET EDGE as the most 'Promising Brand of 2023'. For more details, visit www.movin.in

