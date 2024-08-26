Moxy Hotels Debuts its Bold and Playful Spirit in Mumbai, with the Opening of Moxy Mumbai Andheri West

The disruptive hotel captures the brand's edgy design and boundary-breaking experiences, redefining hospitality in the 'City of Dreams'

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxy Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy's global portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announced the opening of Moxy Mumbai Andheri West, marking the brand's much-anticipated debut in Mumbai. Fondly known as the 'City of Dreams', Mumbai epitomizes the spirit of endless possibilities. Moxy Mumbai Andheri West introduces a new era of playful, social hospitality to the captivating city, enchanting both the young and the young at heart, with its dynamic guest offerings and spirited service.

L–R: Mr. Sagar Galani, Director - Landmark Group; Mr. Kamal Galani, Managing Director - Landmark Group; Mr. Suresh Galani, Chairman - Landmark Group; Mr. Rajeev Menon, President - Asia Pacific Excluding China (APEC), Marriott International; Mr. Sharad Singh, Captain at Moxy Mumbai Andheri West; Ms. Ranju Alex, Area Vice President - South Asia, Marriott International and Nikita Ramchandani, Multi-property Vice President - Mumbai Market, Marriott International.

Nestled in the heart of Mumbai's vibrant Andheri West, the hotel boasts a prime location amidst the bustling landscape of cinema houses and commercial hubs. The hotel is located a convenient 9 kilometres from the Mumbai International Airport, in a dynamic neighbourhood that seamlessly blends entertainment, culture, and convenience. Crafted as a whimsical and quirky homage to the joy, glamour, and exuberance of Indian cinema, Moxy Mumbai Andheri West is meticulously designed to immerse guests in a playful and vibrant atmosphere from the moment they step through its doors.

"Moxy boldly breaks the rules of a conventional hotel stay, and we are thrilled to introduce this dynamic brand to Mumbai — a city that perfectly mirrors the hotel's fun, social and modern spirit. We look forward to welcoming our fun-hunters and next-generation travellers, to experience Moxy's spirited take on hospitality," said Ranju Alex, Area Vice President – South Asia, Marriott International. "Moxy Mumbai Andheri West is set to deliver a vibrant hotel experience at an accessible price, featuring lively communal spaces and a team dedicated to ensuring that guests have a memorable stay, whether for work or play."

A kaleidoscope of colors reflects the flamboyance of Bollywood, with interiors bursting with the bright, bold hues of magenta, electric blue, and sunny yellow, creating an energetic ambiance. Additionally, the hotel features carefully designed functional spaces, while the lobby entrance has a bright LED display of the hotel name adding a touch of excitement and personalization. Adorning the walls is an array of quirky movie elements and eclectic art pieces, showcasing iconic stars in unconventional avatars, alongside larger-than-life installations, depicting iconic movie scenes. The lobby features a 'Vintage Camera' element taking center stage, serving as the mascot of this cinema-inspired establishment. Each space within the hotel presents a visual delight, inviting guests to explore and discover magic at every turn.

The hotel presents 105 stylish and cozy rooms, cleverly designed to maximize space and meet the discerning needs of modern travelers. The industrial-chic bedrooms are ingeniously crafted to harmonize functionality and flexibility, with edgy detail showcasing modular furniture, foldable workspace desks and chairs, alongside intelligent features like peg walls, providing guests with the autonomy to tailor the room to their individual preferences. The inclusion of 55-inch flat-screen TVs, complimentary wi-fi, and a retro phone further enhance the guest experience, providing modern amenities alongside nostalgic touches for added comfort and convenience.

The unconventional guest experience starts with a complimentary cocktail during check-in at the Moxy Bar, the heart of the lobby, and extends from its vibrant social spaces, like the Lounge and Library, to its small but smart bedrooms. The hotel's Lounge, a laid-back communal space adorned with a curated collection of eclectic and nostalgic pieces, invites guests to unwind and relax amidst its inviting ambiance. The Library & Plug-In area at the mezzanine level invites guests to sit back, chill out and work on their laptops. Whether traveling solo or with friends, the hotel's lounge is where fun-hunters come together, share stories, and exchange experiences or play a game of foosball. The bright and fully connected spaces are perfect for digital nomads who want to switch on and be inspired by the buzz of the city — making it a spot where inspiration is unleashed, and new ideas are hatched.

Moxy Mumbai Andheri West presents three distinct F&B spaces, catering to varying guest preferences. Moxy Kitchen, the all-day dining venue, presents a buffet featuring a rich array of world cuisines, paired with an à la carte menu of local favourites. The decor presents itself as a unique musical journey, reminiscent of a recording studio, where guests can immerse themselves in the essence of cinema. The Moxy Bar, a vibrant transitional space that offers the quiet comforts of a café by day, serving quick bites and charismatic bowls, transforms into a bustling social hub at night, where guests gather to unwind, socialize, and immerse themselves in a lively ambiance over locally inspired bar bites and live music. Sitting on the rooftop, adjacent to an indulgent infinity pool, is Moxy Sky, serving artisanal cocktails prepared by expert mixologists, accompanied by soothing music and panoramic views of the Mumbai skyline.

For fitness enthusiasts, the hotel offers a fully equipped gym, allowing guests to re-energize and uphold their routines while on the move. The hotel also features two innovative event spaces, perfect for intimate gatherings in a dynamic, stylish setting. Whether for corporate meetings, workshops, or social events, Moxy Meetings delivers a unique blend of functionality.

"At Moxy Mumbai Andheri West, we invite our guests to embrace the spirit of Mumbai and the glamour of Bollywood in a setting that seamlessly blends fantasy with style and comfort. Each space is meticulously crafted to immerse visitors in an enchanting and spellbinding experience, offering a delightful departure from the ordinary," said Sharad Singh, Captain of Moxy Mumbai Andheri West.

Renowned for its lively atmosphere, where the energy of Bollywood meets urban sophistication, Andheri West is home to iconic cinemas such as PVR Andheri, upscale shopping at Infinity Mall, and diverse entertainment options at Fun Republic Mall. Culinary enthusiasts can indulge in a variety of dining experiences, from chic cafes to authentic Mumbai street food. Cultural landmarks like Prithvi Theatre and Juhu beach further enhance the area's appeal. With a vibrant nightlife and proximity to key commercial centres, Moxy Mumbai Andheri West serves as the ideal base for both leisure and business travellers to experience the best of Mumbai.

