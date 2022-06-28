Mr. Cook to launch small home appliances and also large-sized pressure cookers at Vibrant India 2022

NEW DELHI, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibrant India Event Solution, commonly known as Vibrant India Magazine, is hosting the 8th Edition of one of India's biggest integrated Housewares & Home Appliances Trade Fair- 2022'.

At this international exhibition and conference on Houseware, Kitchenware, Tableware, Hotelware, Glassware, Plasticware, Thermoware, Utensils, Kitchen Appliances, Crockery, Home Appliances & Stainless Steel Industry, Mr. Navaid Nowshah, MD, United Metalik Group & Mr. Cook will be launching a complete range of small home appliances and also the large-sized pressure cookers, up to 60 liters for HORECA.

The United Metalik Group has been one of the leaders of the Kitchen Appliances market for over 60 years now. From a turnover of Rs 4500 per annum in the year 1965 to the big bloom expansion in 2021-2022, United Group has come a long way and now they are out with a strategy to expand their business further to cater to the customers who always wanted quality in their kitchen appliances.

The exhibition is scheduled to be held at "Hall No. 12A &12, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, India from July 15 to July 17, 2022. The three-day exhibition is to be held concurrently along with celebrations of houseware and home appliances of Indian industry, and is expected to attract the participation of about 500+ domestic and international exhibitors.

About Mr. Cook

Our Vision is to give 'Complete Satisfaction' to its customers – whether in product design, product performance or service. Quality and Innovation has always been the essence of our company, ever since our beginnings in 1954. We view ourselves as an Indian Company committed to working for the Indian community. We are committed to produce and supply products that exceeds customer expectation and strive for continual improvement by establishing an effective quality management system.

