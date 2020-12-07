Mr. D. V. Manjunatha MD & Founder of Emmvee Group, One of the key person to shape the Indian solar manufacturing industry

Mr. D. V. Manjunatha's distinct skill to pick the right leaders for the right role has made Emmvee develop a highly skilled and dedicated set of managers and employees. Also, his ability to create an affiliation with different industry stakeholders has made Emmvee not only develop a wide range of suppliers from across the world but has made the company a more reliable, transparent, and customer-centric organization.

The rise of 'Solarizer' solar water heaters

Emmvee which started with the manufacturing and marketing of thermal and PV products soon recognized the increasing demand for solar water heaters and started manufacturing them at their production facility located at Bangalore Karnataka.

Today Emmvee under the brand name 'Solarizer' has grown to be the largest manufacturer of solar water heating systems in India and Europe. Emmvee has installed more than 5, 00,000 solar water heaters in homes and institutions which include some of the most prestigious names in India and across the world. It caters to leading distribution and installation companies across the globe including Europe and India.

Expedition into PV module manufacturing

Mr. D. V. Manjunatha despite many domestic challenges embarked his way into the production of solar PV modules in the year 2007.

In a short span of time, Emmvee became one of the leading manufacturers of PV modules developed at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bangalore, India with a production capacity of 500 MW. In the last thirteen years, Emmvee has manufactured and supplied more than 1.5 GW of PV modules in India and across the world.

Major projects executed

Emmvee over the years has built a strong expertise in developing and maintaining solar projects of different scales. It has commissioned more than 200 MW of solar projects in India and across the world. It has developed many solar PV rooftop projects, large scale solar PV power projects, and land to PPA, EPC projects, and O&M projects for DCR & Non-DCR requirements.

Some of the key projects executed:

First Indian solar company to execute 1 MWp solar project at Cochin International Airport, the only 100% solar-powered airport in the world.

International Airport, the only 100% solar-powered airport in the world. A 40 MW solar power plant at Bagepalli, Kunigal, and Bidar in Karnataka with 132,000 polycrystalline modules and a power generation capacity of 72 million U/a.

Joint venture with Reddy's Lab to develop a 15 MW capacity solar power plant and supply solar power for their facilities for the next 25 years at Hyderabad .



. A 1MW rooftop solar power plant at Emmvee solar water heater manufacturing facility in Dabaspet.

A flat RCC solar power project of 1.1MWp at the University of Hyderabad

A solar power plant project of 11.4 MW in Bronkow, Germany .

Accreditations and Certifications

Mr. D. V. Manjunatha over the years has built a strong brand legacy of providing world-class quality products and excellent customer support. Emmvee has received numerous accreditations and certifications from some of the leading institutions across the world:

An ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, OHSAS 18001:2007, IEC61215 and IEC61730 accreditation.

Emmvee modules are certificated by UL and BIS and have a saltwater mist corrosion certification.

Emmvee's Solarizer the only Indian solar company to acquire Solar Key mark certification indicating full conformity with international and European standards to assure constant quality.

Emmvee's Solarizer is the 1st Indian solar company to receive a certificate of product conformity from the Dubai Central Laboratory Department (DCLD) an international standard performance indicator.

Awards and recognition

Mr. D. V. Manjunatha's strong business acumen and contribution towards developing a strong renewable energy ecosystem have been recognized by numerous national and international organizations such as:

Business leadership excellence award at Suryacon 2020 for excellence in vision and leadership.

Silver Jubilee Award 2002-2007 by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy presented by Honorable President of India .

. Outstanding contribution for the promotion of Indo-German Economic Relations 2009 by the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce.

New business horizons and product innovations

Emmvee's constant urge to provide its customer with the best quality products has made us implement many new and innovative manufacturing processes.

Many of these processes have received international recognition and have contributed to putting the whole Indian solar manufacturing industry on the global map.

Emmvee is the 1st manufacturer of glass enamel coated tanks for solar water heating systems in India .

. 1st solar water heater manufacturer to introduce single sheet absorber collector in India .

. 1st and only Indian manufacturer to export solar water heater.

1st Indian PV module manufacturer to introduce Tabber Stringer .

. 1st Indian solar company to execute India's 1st Airport solar project at Cochin international Airport.

International business expansion

Mr. D. V. Manjunatha in his 28 years of entrepreneurship journey has beaten all the odds to script a number of revolutionary precedents. Emmvee is one of the first Indian solar PV manufacturers to start International operations by setting up an office at Berlin, Germany to distribute their PV modules in Europe.

