Mr. Kunal Dalal honoured as Education Leader of the Year at the Education World India School Ranking Awards 2024-2025

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a proud moment for JBCN Education, Mr. Kunal Dalal, Managing Director, has been recognised as the Education Leader of the Year at the prestigious Education World India School Ranking Awards 2024–2025, concluded recently in Gurgaon. This honour highlights his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to nurturing a progressive network of international schools.

Mr. Kunal Dalal, Managing Director, JBCN Education

Alongside Mr. Dalal's individual recognition, JBCN Education has once again been honoured as India's Most Respected Education Brand at the Education World India School Ranking Awards 2024–2025. This marks the second consecutive year that JBCN has earned this prestigious title, a reflection of its consistent dedication to delivering innovative, holistic education that fosters critical thinking, creativity, and overall development of a learner.

Reflecting on the recognition, Mr. Kunal Dalal, Managing Director of JBCN Education, shared, "I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition, made possible by the dedication and passion of our incredible teachers, support staff, and our supportive parent and learner community. What motivates us every day is our shared vision of providing an educational experience that empowers our learners with the skills, values, and confidence to become the Changemakers of tomorrow. Together, we strive to create a learning community where every learner's potential is fully realised."

JBCN Education's relentless pursuit of educational excellence is rooted in its core mission: to nurture lifelong learners who are ready to embrace the challenges and opportunities of an ever-changing world. Guided by the EduCreative Programme, the institution blends tradition with innovation, providing a well-rounded education that encourages learners to grow not just academically, but personally and socially as well.

About JBCN Education

JBCN Education has been a pioneering organisation in the field of education for over three decades. JBCN Education has a network of five International Schools, across Borivali, Parel, Oshiwara, Chembur and Mulund in Mumbai that offer a range of curricula viz. the IBs (PYP & DP), CAIE (CP, IGCSE, A levels) & ICSE. With a strong base of over 5000 learners and 700 plus globally trained teachers, JBCN Education provides unparalleled education, which serves as a cornerstone for lifelong learning.

Founded by Mrs. Pinky Dalal, JBCN Education is powered by a dynamic team driven by a strong vision and incorporates cutting-edge educational practices embraced globally. Its Managing Directors, Mr. Kunal Dalal and Ms. Hemali Dalal, have synergized their expertise and experience in school management, finance, banking, and marketing towards creating a premier group of educational institutions. These institutions aim to create a future legacy of learners who are the Changemakers of tomorrow.

