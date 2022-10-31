Mr. Sandeep Gupta, The Visionary Behind Introducing ADRIFT Kaya To JW Marriott, New Delhi

NEW DELHI, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Passionate and enterprising, Mr. Sandeep Gupta, Executive Chairman, Aria Hotels & Consultancy is set to reshape the hospitality industry with his latest venture ADRIFT Kaya situated at JW Marriott, New Delhi Aerocity. A second-generation hotelier, the entrepreneur is best described as a man with grit and a heart of gold.

Mr. Sandeep Gupta, Executive Chairman, Aria Hotels & Consultancy. ADRIFT Kaya, JW Marriott, New Delhi.

Mr. Gupta entered the luxury hotel space in New Delhi when he founded JW Marriott, New Delhi in 2013 with his father, Mr. Sushil Gupta, positioning the property as a leading one in the luxe segment; one that consistently remains ahead of competitors to date.

Well-travelled and having the opportunity to try different cuisines around the globe, Mr. Gupta first delved into the food and beverage industry with his venture K3 at the JW Marriott, New Delhi. Garnering a global experience in hospitality through his escapades, Mr. Gupta always strives to achieve greater heights and settles for simply par excellence in hospitality. Keeping this vision in mind, ADRIFT Kaya provided him with an exciting opportunity to create an experience surpassing elevated dining; a phenomenal sensory experience within the capital.

A fast-growing inclination towards Pan-Asian cuisine in the city sparked his sharp business acumen and he worked tirelessly towards housing the well-renowned brand ADRIFT within the hotel.

The Covid-19 pandemic proved to be a trying time for all. The hospitality industry was one of the worst hit with unprecedented challenges and faced innumerable losses. Despite these adverse circumstances, Mr. Gupta, a catalyst in reshaping and uplifting the food and beverage industry, spearheaded the way with his expertise and experience. He made the valiant decision to onboard ADRIFT Kaya at the JW Marriott, New Delhi. Bear in mind, that it was no easy feat as project development was initially derailed due to the pandemic, but Mr. Gupta remained determined and dedicated to achieving immense success for ADRIFT Kaya along with Mr. David Myers.

Speaking about his efforts which were the foundation of introducing the concept of ADRIFT Kaya, Mr. Sandeep Gupta said, "This beautiful yet strategic union between both ADRIFT Kaya and JW Marriott, New Delhi is well underway to become one of the most successful dining collaborations yet. This is what we strive to attain - A modern Japanese dining experience nestled inside one of New Delhi's most luxurious properties."

Rooted at the very core of any successful collaboration is quality, hard work and a long-term vision. David Myers, a global citizen and Michelin star-rated chef at ADRIFT Kaya beautifully encapsulates the heart of Japanese cuisine with his exquisite interpretation of his love for Tokyo. The restaurant carries an innate playful hospitality as envisioned by Mr. Gupta and Myers, and offers a glimpse into the philosophy of Japanese cuisine.

Bringing the very best on board for every aspect at ADRIFT Kaya, the space is designed by world-renowned Timothy Oulton Studio under the guidance of the late Timothy Oulton. The ADRIFT Kaya cocktail programme has been devised by Jimmy Barratt, an iconic storyteller, who has been recognised by both World's 50 best bars and Diageo World Class.

Under the leadership of Mr. Gupta, JW Marriott, New Delhi has become a pivotal point in all things luxury. From housing the one-of-a-kind store by the celebrated couturier JJ Valaya - 'The World Of Valaya', to hosting the FDCI India Couture Week 2022 where in JJ Valaya Celebrated 30 Years in Fashion with a grand, opulent event, the hotel has become synonymous with providing world-class luxury in New Delhi.

About JW Marriott, New Delhi Aerocity

JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts expanded its luxury portfolio in India with the debut of JW Marriott, New Delhi Aerocity on November 21, 2013. The hotel is a luxury destination in Aerocity which has 511 luxuriously appointed rooms and suites, situated at a prime location adjacent to Central Delhi and Gurgaon, conveniently located at a 7 mins drive from the Airport. The hotel offers an alluring array of five restaurants and lounges including K3 - New Delhi's Food Theatre, Akira Back, Playground, Delhi Baking Company and JW Lounge. JW Marriott, New Delhi Aerocity features one of the city's largest meeting and conference facilities with over 30,000 sq. ft. of flexible convention spaces including a 12,000 sq. ft. pillar-less ballroom. The distinct features of the hotel also include 24 hours operational Quan Spa, an outdoor heated Swimming Pool and a modern Fitness Centre. To find out more, visit www.jwdelhi.com, or Facebook and Instagram.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1933352/Sandeep_Gupta.jpg

SOURCE JW Marriott, New Delhi Aerocity