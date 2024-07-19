MSI offers massive discounts of up to 45% on laptops and gaming handheld as part of Back-to-School and Amazon Prime Day Offers

MSI

19 Jul, 2024, 18:14 IST

  • Exclusive discounts and bundles available till 31st July 2024 as part of Back-to-School offers
  • Special celebration discounts for MSI's debut in Croma stores
  • Additional offers commemorating Amazon Prime Day across all e-tailers

NEW DELHI, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the advent era of AI technology taking the world by storm, MSI, a world leader in gaming hardware and computing solutions, is set to call in the festive season early with its latest offers and promotions. From July 1st to 31st, 2024, customers can enjoy discounts of up to 45% on MSI's hi-tech laptops and gaming handhelds, presenting an unmissable opportunity for students, gaming and tech enthusiasts alike as part of Back-to-School offers.

To celebrate MSI's debut in Croma stores nationwide, the company is rolling out a series of exclusive offers for Croma customers. All MSI models available at Croma will feature Back-to-School discounts across select models. Additionally, every MSI laptop purchase will come bundled with a complimentary Microsoft Office 2021 package. To add on to this, each Croma model will include a free premium MSI accessories pack, ensuring customers get the most value from their purchase.

Furthermore, in anticipation of Amazon Prime Day on July 20th and 21st, 2024, MSI is offering enticing deals exclusively on Amazon. During this two-day event, customers can expect special price discounts on a wide range of MSI products. This presents an excellent opportunity for online shoppers to acquire MSI's state-of-the-art technology at even more competitive prices marking a perfect start to the festive season.

Commenting on these exciting offers, Mr. Bruce Lin, Regional Marketing Manager at MSI said, "As we enter the festive season, our Back-to-School offers aims to bring technology within reach for students and professionals, ensuring access to the best gadgets for success. By combining our innovative products with attractive discounts and bundles, we're empowering our customers to achieve more, whether for education, daily use or gaming. The launch in Croma stores provides exclusive offers and in-store experiences, while our participation in Amazon Prime Day offers competitive prices online. These initiatives underscore our commitment to delivering unparalleled value across all retail channels, making it the best time for customers to invest in a high-quality laptop."

MSI Claw

The MSI Claw series showcases the pinnacle of performance with its flagship Core Ultra 7 models, designed to cater to both gaming enthusiasts and professionals alike. Powered by cutting-edge Intel processors, these laptops ensure seamless multitasking and immersive gaming experiences. Built with robust construction, advanced cooling solutions, and high-resolution displays, the MSI Claw series sets a new standard for reliability and performance in modern computing. For those seeking affordability without compromising on quality, the Core Ultra 5 variants start at INR 69,990 and include a bundled travel case, making them an attractive option.

MSI Thin Series

The MSI Thin 15 and MSI Thin A15 laptops are designed for gaming enthusiasts and students, offering powerful performance in a sleek, portable form factor with options for both Intel and AMD processors. The Thin 15 excels with Intel processors, delivering robust computing power for intensive tasks and gaming, while the Thin A15's AMD processors ensure excellent multitasking capabilities and gaming performance. With vibrant displays and advanced cooling systems, these laptops combine gaming prowess with portability. Overall, the MSI Thin series offers a balanced blend of performance and affordability, making it an ideal choice for versatile computing needs, starting at INR 49,990/-.

MSI AI-Ready Laptops

MSI's AI series of laptops, including the Prestige 14 AI Evo and Modern 15 H AI, are designed for modern productivity and creative tasks, integrating advanced AI capabilities. Both models come bundled with Office 2021 for enhanced productivity. Powered by the latest Core Ultra Processor with NPU AI Boost, they excel in performance-intensive applications, offering improved efficiency and responsiveness through AI enhancements. The Prestige 14 AI Evo features a premium design and high-resolution display, ideal for professionals seeking reliability and style. Meanwhile, the Modern 15 H AI provides a balance of performance and affordability, suitable for students and business users. MSI's AI series laptops deliver a seamless blend of power and innovation, available at a starting price of INR 67,990/-

MSI's HX Gaming

The MSI Sword 16 HX, bundled with Office 2021 and a gaming headset, offers a compelling package available exclusively at Croma. Powered by a 14th generation processor, this laptop caters to both gaming enthusiasts and creative professionals with its robust performance. Office 2021 enhances productivity right out of the box, while the included gaming headset adds value for immersive gaming experiences. With its powerful specifications and premium additions, the MSI Sword 16 HX provides a complete solution for users seeking high-performance computing and gaming capabilities. It is available at a sale price of INR 1,49,990/-

MSI's Student and Business Laptops

The MSI Modern 15 B12MO is a versatile laptop designed for productivity and everyday computing tasks. Powered by the latest Intel or AMD processors, it offers reliable performance suitable for office work, student projects, and multimedia consumption. Its sleek and lightweight design makes it highly portable, ideal for users who need to work on the go. The Modern 15 B12MO features a crisp display and long battery life, ensuring uninterrupted productivity sessions without the need for frequent charging. With modern connectivity options and a comfortable keyboard, this laptop provides a seamless user experience at a starting price of INR 33,990/-

More information about the products on sale are as follows:

Model Name

Bundle Accessories

Office Bundle

Sword 16 HX B14VFKG-287IN

MSI Gaming Headset H991

Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 included.

Katana A15 AI B8VF-447IN

MSI Gaming Headset H991

Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 included.

Cyborg 15 AI A1VEK-096IN

MSI Gaming Headset H991

Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 included.

Cyborg 15 A13VFK-1079IN

MSI Gaming Headset H991

Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 included.

Thin 15 B13UC-2019IN

MSI Gaming Mouse M99

Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 included.

Prestige 16 AI Evo B1MG-054IN

MSI Bluetooth Mouse M98

Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 included.

Prestige 14 AI Evo C1MG-058IN

MSI Bluetooth Mouse M98

Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 included.

Modern 15 H B13M-224IN

MSI Mouse M88

Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 included.

Modern 15 H B13M-225IN

MSI Mouse M88

Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 included.

Croma Sale Offers

Model

CPU

GPU

SSP

Titan 18HX A14VH-207IN

Intel® Core™ i9-14900HX Processor

RTX 4080, GDDR6 12GB

₹409,990

Crosshair 16 HX D14VFKG-206IN

Intel® Core™ i7-14700HX Processor

RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB

₹144,990

Katana A17 AI B8VE-884IN

Ryzen 9 8945HS

RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB

₹99,990

Cyborg 15 A12VE-071IN

Alder Lake i5-12450H

RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB

₹72,990

Cyborg 15 AI A1VE-051IN

Intel Core Ultra 5 125H

RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB

₹94,990

Katana 15 B13VEK-297IN

Raptor Lake i7-13620H

RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB

₹98,990

Cyborg 15 A12UDX-1049IN

Alder Lake i5-12450H

RTX 3050 6GB, GDDR6 6GB

₹62,990

Cyborg 15 A12UCX-264IN

Alder Lake i5-12450H

RTX 2050, GDDR6 4GB

₹54,990

Thin 15 B13UC-1804IN

Raptor Lake i7-13620H

RTX 3050 4GB, GDDR6 4GB

₹79,990

Thin 15 B13UC-1805IN

Raptor Lake i5-13420H

RTX 3050 4GB, GDDR6 4GB

₹64,990

Thin 15 B12UC-1691IN

Alder Lake i7-12650H

RTX 3050 4GB, GDDR6 4GB

₹66,990

Thin 15 B12UC-1692IN

Alder Lake i5-12450H

RTX 3050 4GB, GDDR6 4GB

₹59,990

Thin 15 B12UCX-1694IN

Alder Lake i7-12650H

RTX 2050, GDDR6 4GB

₹61,990

Thin 15 B12UCX-1695IN

Alder Lake i5-12450H

RTX 2050, GDDR6 4GB

₹49,990

Thin 15 B12UCX-1696IN

Alder Lake i5-12450H

RTX 2050, GDDR6 4GB

₹47,990

Thin 15 B13VE-1802IN

Raptor Lake i5-13420H

RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB

₹82,990

Thin 15 B13UCX-1807IN

Raptor Lake i5-13420H

RTX 2050, GDDR6 4GB

₹55,990

Thin 15 B12UC-1690IN

Alder Lake i7-12650H

RTX 3050 4GB, GDDR6 4GB

₹69,990

Thin 15 B12UCX-1693IN

Alder Lake i7-12650H

RTX 2050, GDDR6 4GB

₹64,990

Thin A15 B7VE-065IN

Ryzen 7 7735HS

RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB

₹90,990

Thin A15 B7VE-066IN

Ryzen 5 7535HS

RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB

₹80,990

Thin A15 B7UC-067IN

Ryzen 5 7535HS

RTX 3050 4GB, GDDR6 4GB

₹66,990

Thin A15 B7UCX-216IN

Ryzen 5 7535HS

RTX 2050, GDDR6 4GB

₹56,990

Thin A15 B7UCX-068IN

Ryzen 5 7535HS

RTX 2050, GDDR6 4GB

₹57,990

Thin A15 B7VF-064IN

Ryzen 7 7735HS

RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB

₹98,990

Claw A1M-217IN

Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155H (for Claw)

Intel® Arc Graphics

₹79,990

Claw A1M-218IN

Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155H (for Claw)

Intel® Arc Graphics

₹76,990

Claw A1M-219IN

Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor 135H (for Claw)

Intel® Arc Graphics

₹69,990

Modern 15 B13M-289IN

Raptor Lake i5-1335U

Iris Xe Graphics

₹50,990

Modern 15 B13M-290IN

Raptor Lake i7-1355U

Iris Xe Graphics

₹63,990

Modern 14 C13M-437IN

Raptor Lake i5-1335U

Iris Xe Graphics

₹45,990

Modern 15 B12MO-816IN

Alder Lake i7-1255U

Iris Xe Graphics

₹54,990

Modern 15 B12MO-817IN

Alder Lake i5-1235U

Iris Xe Graphics

₹40,990

Modern 15 B12MO-612IN

Alder Lake i3-1215U

Iris Xe Graphics

₹33,990

Modern 14 C12MO-1202IN

Alder Lake i7-1255U

Iris Xe Graphics

₹47,990

Modern 14 C12MO-1203IN

Alder Lake i5-1235U

Iris Xe Graphics

₹38,990

Modern 14 C12MO-1205IN

Alder Lake i3-1215U

UHD Graphics

₹29,990

Modern 15 H AI C1MG-048IN

Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155H

Intel® Arc Graphics

₹77,990

Modern 15 H AI C1MG-049IN

Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor 125H

Intel® Arc Graphics

₹67,990

Modern 14 C12M-459IN

Alder Lake i7-1255U

Iris Xe Graphics

₹47,990

Prestige 13 AI Evo A1MG-051IN

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

Intel® Arc Graphics

₹112,990

Commercial 14 H A13MG vPro-069IN

Raptor Lake i5-13500H

Iris Xe Graphics

₹94,990

Modern 14 H D13MG-073IN

Raptor Lake i5-13420H

Iris Xe Graphics

₹58,990

Modern 14 C12MO-1022IN

Alder Lake i3-1215U

UHD Graphics

₹29,990

Modern 14 C12MO-1019IN

Alder Lake i7-1255U

Iris Xe Graphics

₹49,990

Modern 14 C13M-438IN

Raptor Lake i3-1315U

UHD Graphics

₹36,990

Modern 15 B13M-288IN

Raptor Lake i7-1355U

Iris Xe Graphics

₹64,990

Modern 14 C13M-435IN

Raptor Lake i7-1355U

Iris Xe Graphics

₹62,990

Modern 14 C7M-063IN

Ryzen 5 7530U

AMD Radeon™ Graphics

₹33,990

Modern 14 C7M-218IN

Ryzen 7 7730U

AMD Radeon™ Graphics

₹49,990

Sword 16 HX B14VFKG-287IN

Intel® Core™ i9-14900HX Processor

RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB

₹149,990

Katana A15 AI B8VF-447IN

Ryzen 9 8945HS

RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB

₹124,990

Cyborg 15 A13VFK-1079IN

Raptor Lake i7-13620H

RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB

₹109,990

Cyborg 15 AI A1VEK-096IN

Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155H

RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB

₹110,990

Thin 15 B13UC-2019IN

Raptor Lake i7-13620H

RTX 3050 4GB, GDDR6 4GB

₹82,990

Prestige 16 AI Evo B1MG-054IN

Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155H

Intel® Arc Graphics

₹119,990

Prestige 14 AI Evo C1MG-058IN

Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor 125H

Intel® Arc Graphics

₹91,990

Modern 15 H B13M-224IN

Raptor Lake i9-13900H

Iris Xe Graphics

₹79,990

Modern 15 H B13M-225IN

Raptor Lake i7-13620H

Iris Xe Graphics

₹69,990

 Amazon Prime Day Sales

About MSI

MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology. For more product information, please go to https://www.msi.com.

MSI Gaming:
https://in.msi.com/

MSI Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/MSIGamingIndia/
https://www.facebook.com/MSIIndia

MSI Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/msigaming_india/
https://www.instagram.com/msi_india/?hl=en

*All rights of the technical, pictures, text and other content published in this press release are reserved. Contents are subject to changes without prior notice.

