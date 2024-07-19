MSI offers massive discounts of up to 45% on laptops and gaming handheld as part of Back-to-School and Amazon Prime Day Offers

Exclusive discounts and bundles available till 31 st July 2024 as part of Back-to-School offers

Special celebration discounts for MSI's debut in Croma stores

Additional offers commemorating Amazon Prime Day across all e-tailers

NEW DELHI, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the advent era of AI technology taking the world by storm, MSI, a world leader in gaming hardware and computing solutions, is set to call in the festive season early with its latest offers and promotions. From July 1st to 31st, 2024, customers can enjoy discounts of up to 45% on MSI's hi-tech laptops and gaming handhelds, presenting an unmissable opportunity for students, gaming and tech enthusiasts alike as part of Back-to-School offers.

To celebrate MSI's debut in Croma stores nationwide, the company is rolling out a series of exclusive offers for Croma customers. All MSI models available at Croma will feature Back-to-School discounts across select models. Additionally, every MSI laptop purchase will come bundled with a complimentary Microsoft Office 2021 package. To add on to this, each Croma model will include a free premium MSI accessories pack, ensuring customers get the most value from their purchase.

Furthermore, in anticipation of Amazon Prime Day on July 20th and 21st, 2024, MSI is offering enticing deals exclusively on Amazon. During this two-day event, customers can expect special price discounts on a wide range of MSI products. This presents an excellent opportunity for online shoppers to acquire MSI's state-of-the-art technology at even more competitive prices marking a perfect start to the festive season.

Commenting on these exciting offers, Mr. Bruce Lin, Regional Marketing Manager at MSI said, "As we enter the festive season, our Back-to-School offers aims to bring technology within reach for students and professionals, ensuring access to the best gadgets for success. By combining our innovative products with attractive discounts and bundles, we're empowering our customers to achieve more, whether for education, daily use or gaming. The launch in Croma stores provides exclusive offers and in-store experiences, while our participation in Amazon Prime Day offers competitive prices online. These initiatives underscore our commitment to delivering unparalleled value across all retail channels, making it the best time for customers to invest in a high-quality laptop."

MSI Claw

The MSI Claw series showcases the pinnacle of performance with its flagship Core Ultra 7 models, designed to cater to both gaming enthusiasts and professionals alike. Powered by cutting-edge Intel processors, these laptops ensure seamless multitasking and immersive gaming experiences. Built with robust construction, advanced cooling solutions, and high-resolution displays, the MSI Claw series sets a new standard for reliability and performance in modern computing. For those seeking affordability without compromising on quality, the Core Ultra 5 variants start at INR 69,990 and include a bundled travel case, making them an attractive option.

MSI Thin Series

The MSI Thin 15 and MSI Thin A15 laptops are designed for gaming enthusiasts and students, offering powerful performance in a sleek, portable form factor with options for both Intel and AMD processors. The Thin 15 excels with Intel processors, delivering robust computing power for intensive tasks and gaming, while the Thin A15's AMD processors ensure excellent multitasking capabilities and gaming performance. With vibrant displays and advanced cooling systems, these laptops combine gaming prowess with portability. Overall, the MSI Thin series offers a balanced blend of performance and affordability, making it an ideal choice for versatile computing needs, starting at INR 49,990/-.

MSI AI-Ready Laptops

MSI's AI series of laptops, including the Prestige 14 AI Evo and Modern 15 H AI, are designed for modern productivity and creative tasks, integrating advanced AI capabilities. Both models come bundled with Office 2021 for enhanced productivity. Powered by the latest Core Ultra Processor with NPU AI Boost, they excel in performance-intensive applications, offering improved efficiency and responsiveness through AI enhancements. The Prestige 14 AI Evo features a premium design and high-resolution display, ideal for professionals seeking reliability and style. Meanwhile, the Modern 15 H AI provides a balance of performance and affordability, suitable for students and business users. MSI's AI series laptops deliver a seamless blend of power and innovation, available at a starting price of INR 67,990/-

MSI's HX Gaming

The MSI Sword 16 HX, bundled with Office 2021 and a gaming headset, offers a compelling package available exclusively at Croma. Powered by a 14th generation processor, this laptop caters to both gaming enthusiasts and creative professionals with its robust performance. Office 2021 enhances productivity right out of the box, while the included gaming headset adds value for immersive gaming experiences. With its powerful specifications and premium additions, the MSI Sword 16 HX provides a complete solution for users seeking high-performance computing and gaming capabilities. It is available at a sale price of INR 1,49,990/-

MSI's Student and Business Laptops

The MSI Modern 15 B12MO is a versatile laptop designed for productivity and everyday computing tasks. Powered by the latest Intel or AMD processors, it offers reliable performance suitable for office work, student projects, and multimedia consumption. Its sleek and lightweight design makes it highly portable, ideal for users who need to work on the go. The Modern 15 B12MO features a crisp display and long battery life, ensuring uninterrupted productivity sessions without the need for frequent charging. With modern connectivity options and a comfortable keyboard, this laptop provides a seamless user experience at a starting price of INR 33,990/-

More information about the products on sale are as follows:

Model Name Bundle Accessories Office Bundle Sword 16 HX B14VFKG-287IN MSI Gaming Headset H991 Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 included. Katana A15 AI B8VF-447IN MSI Gaming Headset H991 Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 included. Cyborg 15 AI A1VEK-096IN MSI Gaming Headset H991 Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 included. Cyborg 15 A13VFK-1079IN MSI Gaming Headset H991 Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 included. Thin 15 B13UC-2019IN MSI Gaming Mouse M99 Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 included. Prestige 16 AI Evo B1MG-054IN MSI Bluetooth Mouse M98 Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 included. Prestige 14 AI Evo C1MG-058IN MSI Bluetooth Mouse M98 Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 included. Modern 15 H B13M-224IN MSI Mouse M88 Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 included. Modern 15 H B13M-225IN MSI Mouse M88 Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 included.

Croma Sale Offers

Model CPU GPU SSP Titan 18HX A14VH-207IN Intel® Core™ i9-14900HX Processor RTX 4080, GDDR6 12GB ₹409,990 Crosshair 16 HX D14VFKG-206IN Intel® Core™ i7-14700HX Processor RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB ₹144,990 Katana A17 AI B8VE-884IN Ryzen 9 8945HS RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB ₹99,990 Cyborg 15 A12VE-071IN Alder Lake i5-12450H RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB ₹72,990 Cyborg 15 AI A1VE-051IN Intel Core Ultra 5 125H RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB ₹94,990 Katana 15 B13VEK-297IN Raptor Lake i7-13620H RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB ₹98,990 Cyborg 15 A12UDX-1049IN Alder Lake i5-12450H RTX 3050 6GB, GDDR6 6GB ₹62,990 Cyborg 15 A12UCX-264IN Alder Lake i5-12450H RTX 2050, GDDR6 4GB ₹54,990 Thin 15 B13UC-1804IN Raptor Lake i7-13620H RTX 3050 4GB, GDDR6 4GB ₹79,990 Thin 15 B13UC-1805IN Raptor Lake i5-13420H RTX 3050 4GB, GDDR6 4GB ₹64,990 Thin 15 B12UC-1691IN Alder Lake i7-12650H RTX 3050 4GB, GDDR6 4GB ₹66,990 Thin 15 B12UC-1692IN Alder Lake i5-12450H RTX 3050 4GB, GDDR6 4GB ₹59,990 Thin 15 B12UCX-1694IN Alder Lake i7-12650H RTX 2050, GDDR6 4GB ₹61,990 Thin 15 B12UCX-1695IN Alder Lake i5-12450H RTX 2050, GDDR6 4GB ₹49,990 Thin 15 B12UCX-1696IN Alder Lake i5-12450H RTX 2050, GDDR6 4GB ₹47,990 Thin 15 B13VE-1802IN Raptor Lake i5-13420H RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB ₹82,990 Thin 15 B13UCX-1807IN Raptor Lake i5-13420H RTX 2050, GDDR6 4GB ₹55,990 Thin 15 B12UC-1690IN Alder Lake i7-12650H RTX 3050 4GB, GDDR6 4GB ₹69,990 Thin 15 B12UCX-1693IN Alder Lake i7-12650H RTX 2050, GDDR6 4GB ₹64,990 Thin A15 B7VE-065IN Ryzen 7 7735HS RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB ₹90,990 Thin A15 B7VE-066IN Ryzen 5 7535HS RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB ₹80,990 Thin A15 B7UC-067IN Ryzen 5 7535HS RTX 3050 4GB, GDDR6 4GB ₹66,990 Thin A15 B7UCX-216IN Ryzen 5 7535HS RTX 2050, GDDR6 4GB ₹56,990 Thin A15 B7UCX-068IN Ryzen 5 7535HS RTX 2050, GDDR6 4GB ₹57,990 Thin A15 B7VF-064IN Ryzen 7 7735HS RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB ₹98,990 Claw A1M-217IN Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155H (for Claw) Intel® Arc Graphics ₹79,990 Claw A1M-218IN Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155H (for Claw) Intel® Arc Graphics ₹76,990 Claw A1M-219IN Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor 135H (for Claw) Intel® Arc Graphics ₹69,990 Modern 15 B13M-289IN Raptor Lake i5-1335U Iris Xe Graphics ₹50,990 Modern 15 B13M-290IN Raptor Lake i7-1355U Iris Xe Graphics ₹63,990 Modern 14 C13M-437IN Raptor Lake i5-1335U Iris Xe Graphics ₹45,990 Modern 15 B12MO-816IN Alder Lake i7-1255U Iris Xe Graphics ₹54,990 Modern 15 B12MO-817IN Alder Lake i5-1235U Iris Xe Graphics ₹40,990 Modern 15 B12MO-612IN Alder Lake i3-1215U Iris Xe Graphics ₹33,990 Modern 14 C12MO-1202IN Alder Lake i7-1255U Iris Xe Graphics ₹47,990 Modern 14 C12MO-1203IN Alder Lake i5-1235U Iris Xe Graphics ₹38,990 Modern 14 C12MO-1205IN Alder Lake i3-1215U UHD Graphics ₹29,990 Modern 15 H AI C1MG-048IN Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155H Intel® Arc Graphics ₹77,990 Modern 15 H AI C1MG-049IN Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor 125H Intel® Arc Graphics ₹67,990 Modern 14 C12M-459IN Alder Lake i7-1255U Iris Xe Graphics ₹47,990 Prestige 13 AI Evo A1MG-051IN Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Intel® Arc Graphics ₹112,990 Commercial 14 H A13MG vPro-069IN Raptor Lake i5-13500H Iris Xe Graphics ₹94,990 Modern 14 H D13MG-073IN Raptor Lake i5-13420H Iris Xe Graphics ₹58,990 Modern 14 C12MO-1022IN Alder Lake i3-1215U UHD Graphics ₹29,990 Modern 14 C12MO-1019IN Alder Lake i7-1255U Iris Xe Graphics ₹49,990 Modern 14 C13M-438IN Raptor Lake i3-1315U UHD Graphics ₹36,990 Modern 15 B13M-288IN Raptor Lake i7-1355U Iris Xe Graphics ₹64,990 Modern 14 C13M-435IN Raptor Lake i7-1355U Iris Xe Graphics ₹62,990 Modern 14 C7M-063IN Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Radeon™ Graphics ₹33,990 Modern 14 C7M-218IN Ryzen 7 7730U AMD Radeon™ Graphics ₹49,990 Sword 16 HX B14VFKG-287IN Intel® Core™ i9-14900HX Processor RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB ₹149,990 Katana A15 AI B8VF-447IN Ryzen 9 8945HS RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB ₹124,990 Cyborg 15 A13VFK-1079IN Raptor Lake i7-13620H RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB ₹109,990 Cyborg 15 AI A1VEK-096IN Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155H RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB ₹110,990 Thin 15 B13UC-2019IN Raptor Lake i7-13620H RTX 3050 4GB, GDDR6 4GB ₹82,990 Prestige 16 AI Evo B1MG-054IN Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155H Intel® Arc Graphics ₹119,990 Prestige 14 AI Evo C1MG-058IN Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor 125H Intel® Arc Graphics ₹91,990 Modern 15 H B13M-224IN Raptor Lake i9-13900H Iris Xe Graphics ₹79,990 Modern 15 H B13M-225IN Raptor Lake i7-13620H Iris Xe Graphics ₹69,990

Amazon Prime Day Sales

About MSI

MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology. For more product information, please go to https://www.msi.com.

