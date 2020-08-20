MSI solidifies retail presence; announces second experience store in Bangalore

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cementing its position as the world-leading gaming brand, MSI, announced the expansion of its retail presence in Bangalore. Mr. M Goutham Kumar, Mayor of Bangalore; Mr. Ashok Gajanan, Founder of Mega IT; Mr. Sundeep Porwal and Mr. Gaurav D Jain, Managing Partner, MSI Store, inaugurated the store on the special occasion of Independence Day. The store is set to host an extensive range of electronics and computer hardware, including the brand's flagship products under both Gaming and Content Creation series.

Since MSI is always finding solutions to develop the gaming and content creation environment by bringing in the latest technology and integrating hardware and software smoothly, the store will have trained personnel to share first-hand knowledge of the new range of products and on-going offers. The company also plans to hire more people to strengthen its market presence in the country and focus on not just the new range of laptops & accessories but the overall experience.

Commenting on the launch of the new store, Mr. Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, commented, "We are thrilled to announce our second experience store in Bangalore. As a brand, we have always believed in pushing boundaries when it comes to addressing the needs of our customers and we believe the new store is a perfect solution to give our users an easy access to MSI's latest offerings. Our key focus is to grow extensively and invest in offline stores to enhance the user experience."

In line with MSI's core strategy to innovate continuously and meet the needs of the consumers, the brand's high-performance and utility-based laptops for both gaming and creator series, offer smart innovation, exceptional graphics and revolutionary features for any enthusiast to fall for.

Furthermore, MSI laptops are also available through a network of 200+ channel partners in over 30 cities and towns.

About MSI GAMING

As a world leading gaming brand, MSI is the most trusted name in gaming and eSports. We stand by our principles of breakthroughs in design, the pursuit of excellence, and technological innovation. Integrating gamers' most coveted extreme performance, realistic visuals, authentic sound, precise control and smooth streaming functions into its gaming rigs, MSI frees gamers from tedious trial and error and pushes gaming performance beyond limits. The determination to surpass past achievements has made MSI a 'True Gaming' brand with gaming spirit throughout the industry. For more product information, please go to https://www.msi.com/

About MSI Content Creation

MSI is globally recognized as a trailblazer and top brand in digital content creation. Built around MSI's decade-long pioneering tech in gaming, the Content Creation Series packs stunning color accuracy, long-lasting battery life, high fidelity audio and excellent performance into an ultra-portable, stylish chassis for photographers, graphic designers, 3D animators, video editors and other professionals around the world. For more product information, please go to https://www.msi.com//Content-Creation

SOURCE MSI