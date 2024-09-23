MSI kicks off its biggest sale of the year, offering discounts on Gaming, Business & Productivity Laptops up to 45% for the festive season

~Exciting discounts of up to 45% on Gaming and Business & Productivity series laptops from 15th September till 31st October~

~Irresistible bundle offers on offline purchases at MSI brands and authorized retail stores till 31st October ~

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emphasizing on the value of togetherness, MSI, the innovative computing manufacturer, is thrilled to announce festive offers on its wide range of laptops. Available across all authorized retail stores and major e-commerce platforms, these offers are perfect for enhancing both entertainment and productivity for all its users. These irresistible deals and exclusive bundle offer will be available at authorized brand stores, leading e-commerce platforms all MSI authorized physical resellers until 31st October 2024.

Laptop Series Free Bundle Item Titan, Stealth, Raider, Vector, Pulse, and Crosshair Series MSI Headset_H901 GC Sword, Katana, and Cyborg Series MSI Gaming Mouse M99 Pro Box Creator, Summit, and Prestige Series Type-C Gigabit Ethernet Adapter Modern Series MSI Bluetooth Mouse_M98

These bundle offers are available on purchases made at MSI brand stores and authorized retail stores until 31st October 2024.

Commenting on this announcement, Mr. James Sung, India NB Sales Director, MSI said, "This festive season, we at MSI are focusing on what truly matters – the precious time spent with our loved ones. Our festive offers are designed to bring families closer through shared experiences enabled by our cutting-edge technology. Whether it's a family game night with our gaming laptops or collaborative projects on our business series, we aim to facilitate meaningful connections. These irresistible offers on our Gaming and B&P series laptops are our way of contributing to the joy and togetherness of the festive season. We eagerly anticipate our customers creating lasting memories with their families, powered by the unmatched MSI experience."

High-end Gaming

The MSI Stealth series is available at a starting price of INR 1,69,990/-

Stealth series

Processor- Upto intel core i9 13th gen H series processors

44 UHD (3840x2160), MiniLED, HDR 1000, 144Hz, IPS-Level

Display – 46 cm 16:10 UHD+ (3840x2400), MiniLED, 120Hz, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), IPS-Level panel

Graphics Card – Upto RTX 4090

Storage - 2 TB

Keyboard - Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries

SSP – Starting at INR 1,69,990/-

Performance Gaming

The MSI Vector series is available at a starting price of INR 1,82,990/-

Vector GP 78HX

Processor- Upto 13th Generation 13th gen 13980HX

Display – 43.8cm 16:10 QHD+(2560 x 1600), 240Hz, 100% DCI-P3, IPS-level panel

Graphics Card – Upto GeForce RTX 4090, GDDR 16GB

RAM – Upto 16GBx2 DDR5 Onboard Dual Channel RAM

Storage – Upto 2TB

Keyboard - Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries

SSP – Starting at INR 1,82,990/-

Mainstream Gaming

The MSI Cyborg, Thin, Pulse, Sword and Katana series of laptops are available at a starting price of INR 46,990/-

Cyborg 15

Processor- Upto 12th Generation Intel Core i7-12650H

Display - 40CM FHD (1920x1080), 144Hz, 45% NTSC, IPS-Level Panel

Graphics Card – Upto GeForce RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB

RAM – Upto 8GBx2 DDR5 Dual Channel RAM

Storage – Upto 1 TB

Keyboard - Blue Backlit Gaming Keyboard

SSP – Starting at INR 50,990/-

Thin A15 B7VF

Processor- Upto 7th Generation Ryzen 7 7735HS Processor

Display - Upto 40cm FHD (1920x1080), 144Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level

Graphics Card – Upto GeForce RTX 4060

RAM – Upto 16GB

Storage – Upto 1TB

Keyboard – Single Blue Backlit Gaming Keyboard Corrected images needs to change

SSP – Starting at INR 46,990/-

Pulse 17 AI C1VGKG

Processor- Up to Ultra 9 Processor Corrected

Display – 43 cm QHD+(2560x1600), 240Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level, 100% DCI-P3(Typical)

Graphics Card – Upto GeForce RTX 4070,GDDR6 8G

RAM – Upto 16GBx2 DDR5 Dual Channel RAM

Storage – 1TB

Keyboard - 24-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard

SSP – Starting at INR 1,29,990/-

Sword 16 HX

Processor- 14th generation Intel Core i7-14700HX Processor

Display - 41 cm 16:10 FHD+(1920 x 1200), 144Hz, IPS-level panel

Graphics Card – Upto GeForce RTX 4070

RAM - Upto 8GBx2 DDR5 Dual Channel RAM

Storage – Upto 1TB

Keyboard - 24-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard

SSP – Starting at INR 99,990/- Images need to change

Katana A17

Processor- Upto AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS

Display – Upto 44 cm FHD (1920x1080), 144Hz 45% NTSC

Graphics Card – Upto GeForce RTX 4070

RAM - Upto 8GBx2 DDR5 Dual Channel RAM

Storage – Upto 1TB

Keyboard - 4-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard

SSP – Starting at INR 74,990/-

BUSINESS AND PRODUCTIVITY

MSI's Business and Productivity series of laptops are available at a starting price of INR 29,990/-

Prestige 16 Studio

Processor- 1st Generation Intel Core Ultra 9 185H

Display – Upto 41cm UHD+(3840x2400), OLED, VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 Certified, 100% DCI-P3(Typical)

Graphics Card – GeForce RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB

RAM - Upto 16GBx2 LPDDR5 Dual Channel RAM

Storage – 1TB

Keyboard - Single backlight Keyboard (White)

SSP – Starting at INR 1,27,990/-

Prestige 14 AI Studio

Processor- Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor with Intel® AI Boost (NPU)

Display – Upto 14" 2.8K (2880x1800), IPS-Level

Graphics Card Upto NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6RAM - 32GB DDR5

Storage –512GB NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD

Keyboard - Single backlight Keyboard (White)

SSP – Starting at INR 84,990/-

Modern 15 H

Processor- Upto Intel Core i9-13900H Processor

Display - 15.6" FHD (1920*1080), 60Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level

Graphics Card – Iris Xe Graphics

RAM – DDR4 8GB*2

Storage – 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD

Keyboard - Single backlight Keyboard (White)

SSP – Starting at INR 74,990/-

Modern 14

Processor- Upto 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1355U processor

Display - 14" FHD (1920*1080), 60Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level

Graphics Card – Iris Xe Graphics

RAM – Onboard DDR4 16GB

Storage – 512GB PCIe SSD

Keyboard - Single backlight Keyboard (White)

SSP – Starting at INR 44,490/-

Summit E16 AI Evo

Processor- 1st Generation Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Up To 4.8GHz

Display – 41cm

16" QHD+(2560x1600), 165Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), Touchscreen, MSI Precision Pen Touch Technology (MPPT), Support MSI Pen 2 (Optional)

Graphics Card – Intel Arc Graphic

RAM – Upto 16GBx2 LPDDR5 Onboard Dual Channel RAM

Storage – 1TB

Keyboard - Single backlight Keyboard (White)

SSP – Starting at INR 1,27,990/-

About MSI

MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation and AIoT solutions, dedicated to fostering connections through technology. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology, bringing families and communities closer together. For more product information, please go to https://www.msi.com

