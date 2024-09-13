MSI Launches Next-Gen AI+ Gaming and Business & Productivity Laptops with Latest Processors along with Pre-Order Program in India

Featuring the Iatest AI-supported processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ graphics

Available for pre-ordering from 4th September at all MSI Brand Stores

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, the innovative manufacturer of gaming, creator, and business laptops, has unveiled several next-gen AI+ gaming and business productivity laptops at IFA 2024. These laptops, featuring the new Intel® Core™ Ultra processor (Series 2) and AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series, offer enhanced AI computing power, making them the most robust platform for AI PC development, with support for more AI models, frameworks, and runtimes. Pre-orders for these latest devices will begin on September 4th at the MSI Laptop Brand Stores across India.

*AI features may require software purchase, subscription or enablement by a software or platform provider, or may have specific configuration or compatibility requirements. Details at intel.com/AIPC.

MSI has also announced the whole new Venture series laptops, redefining the combination of thin, light and powerful. Equipped with Intel Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2) and varieties of different size, from 14, 15.6, 16, to 17 inches.

Commenting on this development, Leon Chang, Regional NB Sales Manager said, "We're thrilled to bring the latest advancements in AI-powered computing to our Indian customers with the launch of our new AI+ laptops and the Venture series. With the cutting-edge Intel® Core™ Ultra processors and AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series, these devices are set to redefine productivity and gaming experiences in India. As we open pre-orders on September 4th at our MSI Brand Stores, our users will have the opportunity to be among the first to experience the future of AI-enhanced computing."

Prestige & Summit: Leading Next-gen AI+ Business & Productivity Laptops with Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2)

At IFA 2024, MSI has launched the industry's leading next-gen AI+ business and productivity laptops, Prestige and Summit, powered by Intel Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2). Compared to the previous generation, the latest processor offers up to three times more TOPs , with integrated GPU, CPU, and NPU, it can offer up to 120 total platform TOPS of AI performance, capable of driving more AI software or services locally. Paired with comprehensive software and services optimized for the silicon from over 100 independent software vendors, it offers a more immediate and secure user experience.

Additionally, it has optimized over 500 AI models, making it the ideal platform for developing AI-related services. Beyond its leading AI performance, Intel Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2) also boasts an excellent energy efficiency ratio, resulting in lighter, thinner business and productivity laptops with longer battery life, such as the Prestige and Summit.

The Prestige series laptops come in three sizes: 13, 14, and 16 inches. In addition to the latest processors, the entire Prestige series features ultra-light bodies, large batteries, and long battery life. For example, compared to the previous Prestige series, the entire Prestige series has upgraded to a longer battery life, all sizes can provide a higher productivity up to 20 hours in video playback and office productivity. Additionally, it has upgraded to a 5-megapixel webcam, offering higher-quality live streaming and online meeting capabilities. It is available for purchase at a starting price of INR 1,31,990/- .

*Tested with Prestige 13 with 1080p video playback and streaming. Results may vary by system configuration

The Summit 13 AI+ Evo, also part of the business and productivity series, now features the new Intel Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2), a lightweight body, comprehensive security, and the MSI Pen 2 stylus supporting MPP 2.6, making it the most versatile 13-inch flip laptop. It is available for purchase at an attractive price of INR 1,67,990/-.

Gaming & Business Productivity in AMD Ryzen AI processors: MSI provides different platform to fulfill all demands

At IFA 2024, MSI has also showcased the whole new laptops with the AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series Processors, including Stealth A16 AI+, Summit A16 AI+, Prestige A16 AI+ and Creator A16 AI+. By featuring the latest AMD Ryzen AI processors, these laptops can offer 2.8x times more TOPs than the previous generation, which can optimize on AI computing power, enabling generative AI and large language models to run directly on the laptops.

The Stealth A16 AI+ and Creator A16 AI+ are specifically designed for gamers and creators. With the latest NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 series graphics, providing unprecedented computing power in a remarkably thin and light magnesium-aluminum Alloy chassis, enabling users to have a smooth and remarkable experience.

On the other side, the Summit A16 AI+ and Prestige A16 AI+ will also be shown on AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series Processors, featuring with MSI exclusive AI-driven software, MSI AI Engine and MSI AI Noise Cancellation Pro. The refined laptop design and the optimized AI-driven software make Summit A16 AI+ and Prestige A16 AI+ ideal laptops for the business environment.

New Venture Series

MSI has been offering different types of business & productivity laptops for a long time, and we are still expanding the blueprint. Building on this success, MSI is proud to announce the release of the new Venture series laptops, available in 14, 15.6, 16, and 17-inch sizes. The Venture series will be equipped with Intel Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2) and features stunning 16:10 OLED displays with 100% DCI-P3 Color gamut coverage for true-to-life visual excellence.

Moreover, the Venture series enhance an overwhelming battery life that supports with 100W USB-C PD charging, providing endless productivity for the users. Featuring with MSI exclusive AI solution, the Venture series is able to fulfill any situation on and off work. The MSI AI Engine is able to toggle which options to be automatically adjusted by AI intelligence (incl. performance light, audio, visual).

Model Name Summit 13 AI+ Evo A2VMTG Processor Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 258V Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Chipset Integrated SoC Memory LPDDR5x-8533 Memory on Package, 32GB, dual channel Display 13.3" FHD+ (1920x1200), 16:10, Touchscreen, 100% sRGB(Typical), IPS-Level panel, Support MSI Pen 2 Graphics Intel® Arc™ 140V GPU Storage Slot 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Input Single Backlit Keyboard (White) with Copilot Key Security Microsoft Pluton Security Technology / Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0/ Fingerprint Reader / IR Webcam / Webcam Shutter Sensor Proximity Sensor / Ambient Light Sensor / Gyroscope / Accelerometer / Magnetometer Communication Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4 Audio 2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack / DTS Audio Processing / Spatial Array Microphone (3 Mic) / Hi-Res Audio Ready I/O Port 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.0 Charging) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@ 60Hz / 4K@ 120Hz) Battery/Adapter 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 70Whr, Support Fast Charging / 65W Type-C PD Webcam IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+) Dimension 300.2(W) x 222.25(D) x 15.9~16.2(H) mm Weight 1.35 Kg Color Ink Black MRP INR 1,67,990/-

Model Name Prestige 16 AI+ Evo B2VMG Processor Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 288V Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Chipset Integrated SoC Memory LPDDR5x-8533 Memory on Package, 32GB, dual channel Display 16" UHD+ (3840 x 2400), 16:10, 100% DCI-P3 (Typical), OLED panel 16" QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 16:10, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), 400nits(Typical), IPS-Level panel Graphics Intel® Arc™ 140V GPU Storage Slot 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 Input Single Backlit Keyboard (White) with Copilot Key Security Microsoft Pluton Security Technology / Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0/ Fingerprint Reader / IR Webcam / Webcam Shutter/ Kensington Lock Sensor Ambient Light Sensor / Proximity Sensor Communication Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4 Audio 2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack / DTS Audio Processing / Spatial Array Microphone (3 Mic) / Hi-Res Audio Ready I/O Port 2 x Thunderbolt™4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.0 Charging) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x SD Card Reader 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K @ 60Hz / 4K @ 120Hz), 1 x RJ45 Battery/Adapter 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr, Support Fast Charging / 100W USB Type-C PD 3.0 Webcam IR 5MP type(30fps@1944p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+) Dimension 358.4 (W) x 254.4(D) x 16.85~18.95(H) mm Weight 1.5 Kg Color Stellar Gray MRP INR 1,56,990/- onwards

Model Name Prestige 14 AI+ Evo C2VMG Processor Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 258V Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Chipset Integrated SoC Memory LPDDR5x-8533 Memory on Package, 32GB, dual channel Display 14" 2.8K (2880 x 1800), 16:10, 120 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typical), OLED panel 14" FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 16:10, 144 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB(Typical), IPS-Level panel Graphics Intel® Arc™ 140V GPU Storage Slot 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 Input Single Backlit Keyboard (White) with Copilot Key Security Microsoft Pluton Security Technology / Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0/ Fingerprint Reader / IR Webcam / Webcam Shutter / Kensington Lock Sensor Ambient Light Sensor / Proximity Sensor Communication Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4 Audio 2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack / DTS Audio Processing / Spatial Array Microphone (3 Mic) / Hi-Res Audio Ready I/O Port 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.0 Charging) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K @ 60Hz / 4K @ 120Hz), 1 x RJ45 Battery/Adapter 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr, Support Fast Charging / 100W USB Type-C PD 3.0 Webcam IR 5MP type(30fps@1944p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+) Dimension 313.4 (W) x 246.5(D) x 18.95(H) mm Weight 1.7 Kg Color Stellar Gray MRP INR 1,31,990/-

Model Name Prestige 13 AI+ Evo A2VMG Processor Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 288V Operating System Windows 11 Home / Windows 11 Pro (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Chipset Integrated SoC Memory LPDDR5x-8533 Memory on Package, 32GB, dual channel Display 13.3" 2.8K (2880 x 1800), 16:10, 100% DCI-P3 (Typical), OLED panel Graphics Intel® Arc™ 140V GPU Storage Slot 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Input Single Backlit Keyboard (White) with Copilot Key Security Microsoft Pluton Security Technology / Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / Webcam Shutter / IR Webcam / Kensington Lock Sensor Ambient Light Sensor / Proximity Sensor Communication Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4 Audio 2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack / DTS Audio Processing / Spatial Array Microphone (3 Mic) / Hi-Res Audio Ready I/O Port 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.0 Charging), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz) 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1 x Kensington Lock Color Stellar Gray Battery/Adapter 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 75Whr, Support Fast Charging / 65W Type-C PD Webcam IR 5MP type(30fps@1944p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+) Dimension 299(W) x 210(D) x 16.9(H) mm Weight 990 g MRP INR 1,44,990/-

Model Name Stealth A16 AI+ A3XVGG / A3HVFG / A3HVGG Processor Up to AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Chipset Integrated SoC Memory LPDDR5x onboard, up to 32GB, dual channel Display 16" UHD+ (3840x2400), 16:10, MiniLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typical), IPS-Level panel 16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 600, OLED panel 16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 Storage Slots 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Keyboard Per-Key RGB Gaming Keyboard by SteelSeries with Copilot Key Audio 2 x 2W Speakers and 4 x 2W Woofers designed by Dynaudio system 1 x Audio combo jack Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer Hi-Res Audio ready USB Ports 1 x USB4® Type-C / DP / PD 3.0 Charging (Thunderbolt™ 4 Compatible) 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A Video Output 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@ 60Hz / 4K@ 120Hz) 1 x USB4® Type-C / DP / PD 3.0 Charging (Thunderbolt™ 4 Compatible) Communication Gigabit Ethernet (up to 2.5GbE) / Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4 Webcam IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+) Security IR Webcam / Webcam Shutter / Fingerprint Reader / Microsoft Pluton Security Technology / Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0/ Kensington Lock Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr Power Adapter 240W Slim adapter Dimension 355.8 (W) x 259.7 (D) x 19.95 (H) mm Weight 2.1 Kg MRP INR 2,96,990/2,32,990/2,57,990

Model Name Summit A16 AI+ A3HMTG Processor AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 365 Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Chipset Integrated SoC Memory LPDDR5x onboard, up to 32GB, dual channel Display 16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, Touchscreen, 165Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel, Support MSI Pen 2 Graphics AMD Radeon™ 880M Storage Slot 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Input Single Backlit Keyboard (White) with Copilot Key Security Microsoft Pluton Security Technology / Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / IR Webcam / Webcam Shutter Sensor Ambient Light Sensor / Proximity Sensor / Gyroscope / Accelerometer / Magnetometer Communication Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4 Audio 2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack / DTS Audio Processing / Spatial Array Microphone (3 Mic) / Hi-Res Audio Ready I/O Port 2 x USB4® Type-C / DP / PD 3.0 Charging (Thunderbolt™ 4 Compatible) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A 1 x microSD card reader 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@ 60Hz / 4K@ 120Hz) Battery/Adapter 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 82Whr, Support Fast Charging / 100W Type-C PD Webcam IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+) Dimension 358 (W) x 258.55 (D) x 16.9~17.35 (H) mm Weight 2 Kg Color Ink Black MRP INR 1,73,990/-

Model Name Prestige A16 AI+ A3HMG Processor AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 365 Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Chipset Integrated SoC Memory LPDDR5x onboard, up to 32GB, dual channel Display 16" UHD+ (3840 x 2400), 16:10, 100% DCI-P3 (Typical), OLED panel 16" QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 16:10, 165Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel Graphics AMD Radeon™ 880M Storage Slot 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Input Single Backlit Keyboard (White) with Copilot Key Security Microsoft Pluton Security Technology / Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / IR Webcam / Webcam Shutter Sensor Ambient Light Sensor / Proximity Sensor Communication Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4 Audio 2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack / DTS Audio Processing / Spatial Array Microphone (3 Mic) / Hi-Res Audio Ready I/O Port 2 x USB4® Type-C / DP / PD 3.0 Charging (Thunderbolt™ 4 Compatible) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A 1 x microSD card reader 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@ 60Hz / 4K@ 120Hz) Battery/Adapter 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 82Whr, Support Fast Charging / 100W Type-C PD Webcam IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+) Dimension 358(W) x 258.55 (D) x 16.9~17.35(H) mm Weight 1.9 Kg Color Urban Silver MRP INR 1,49,990/-

Model Name Creator A16 AI+ A3XVGG Processor Up to AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Chipset Integrated SoC Memory LPDDR5x onboard, up to 32GB, dual channel Display 16" UHD+ (3840x2400), 16:10, MiniLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typical), IPS-Level panel 16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 600, OLED panel 16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 Storage Slots 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Keyboard Per-Key RGB keyboard with Copilot Key Audio 2 x 2W Speakers and 4 x 2W Woofers designed by Dynaudio system 1 x Audio combo jack DTS Audio Processing Hi-Res Audio ready USB Ports 1 x USB4® Type-C / DP / PD 3.0 Charging (Thunderbolt™ 4 Compatible) 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A Video Output 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@ 60Hz / 4K@ 120Hz) 1 x USB4® Type-C / DP / PD 3.0 Charging (Thunderbolt™ 4 Compatible) Communication Gigabit Ethernet (up to 2.5GbE) / Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4 Webcam IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+) Security IR Webcam / Webcam Shutter / Fingerprint Reader / Microsoft Pluton Security Technology / Kensington Lock Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr Power Adapter 240W Slim adapter Dimension 355.8 (W) x 259.7 (D) x 19.95 (H) mm Weight 2.1 Kg MRP INR 3,07,990/

* Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

* *Copilot+ PC experiences are coming. Requires free updates available starting later this year. Timing varies by device and region. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

About MSI

MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology. For more product information, please go to https://www.msi.com.

