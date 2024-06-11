MSI Unveils Next-Gen AI+ Gaming and Business & Productivity Laptops with Latest Processors at COMPUTEX 2024

Featuring latest AI-supported processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ graphics

MSI also announced new range of co-branded laptops including the Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport and Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport in collaboration with the renowned luxury high-performance car brand Mercedes-AMG, and the Claw Fallout Limited Edition, in partnership with the highly acclaimed PC game Fallout

NEW DELHI, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a world leading brand in gaming, content creation, and business & productivity laptops, proudly announces the launch of several next-gen AI+ gaming and business productivity laptops featuring the latest Intel® and AMD processors at COMPUTEX 2024. These laptops offer more than 100 TOPS of AI computing power and support more than 500 AI models run optimized on Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, making it the most robust platform for AI PC development, with more AI models, frameworks, and runtimes enabled than any other processor vendor. When equipped with a GeForce RTX Laptop GPU, they offer up to 542 TOPS, delivering peak performance and enabling unique AI experiences.

Additionally, MSI unveiled the new Claw 8 AI+ Windows 11 gaming handheld device, powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (codenamed 'Lunar Lake') and an 8-inch screen, providing a smoother and broader mobile gaming experience.

Alongside self-developed new products, MSI also launched several co-branded products with its partners, including the Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport and Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport in collaboration with the renowned luxury high-performance car brand Mercedes-AMG, and the Claw Fallout Limited Edition, in partnership with the highly acclaimed PC game Fallout, recently adapted into a TV series. These offerings are dedicated to high-performance car enthusiasts and computer game players worldwide.

MSI also unveiled the new Modern series laptops, designed specifically for business professionals and students who prioritize mobility.

In addition to the newly launched products, MSI is also honored to announce that its current 16-inch lightweight laptop, Prestige 16 AI Evo, and gaming handheld Claw have both won the 2024 COMPUTEX BC Award. The Prestige 16 has been selected as the Golden Award winner, representing its exceptional mobility recognized by the BC Award jury as the best product in the Computer & System category.

"MSI not only brings the industry's most comprehensive AI+ PC lineup but also introduces multiple new laptops and handheld devices designed for car enthusiasts and gamers worldwide," said Eric Kuo, MSI's Executive Vice President and General Manager of NB Business Unit. "We welcome global guests to visit the MSI booth to experience next-gen AI computing and exciting gaming products."

Speaking at Computex 2024, Mr. Bruce Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, said, "MSI as a brand has always been dedicated to bringing the latest innovations in the laptop technology to our consumers, based on our ethos to deliver professionalism over luxurious aesthetics, extreme performance, innovative technology and best-in-class user experience. I am really excited to announce the launch of the Next-Gen AI+ Gaming and Business & Productivity Laptops powered by the latest Intel® and AMD processors along with the latest NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 series graphics. These innovations come on the back of the positive consumer feedback that we have received from various markets.

"Furthermore, we are happy to continue our partnership with Mercedes-AMG with the launch of Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport & Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport which will cater to our audiences looking for a high-speed gaming performance and top of the shelf graphics. Lastly, what adds to flair to the Computex launch for the gaming enthusiasts worldwide is announcement of the Claw 8 AI+ (codenamed: Lunar Lake) which is world's first Windows 11 gaming handheld powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors and Claw x Fallout Limited Edition developed in association with renowned game studio Bethesda. All these and more at the COMPUTEX is a testimony of our continued pursuit for bringing the best-in-class devices to our consumers."

Prestige & Summit: Leading Next-gen AI+ Business & Productivity Laptops with Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, codenamed 'Lunar Lake'

At COMPUTEX 2024, MSI unveiled the industry's leading next-gen AI+ business and productivity laptops, Prestige and Summit, powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (codenamed 'Lunar Lake'). Compared to the previous generation, the latest processor offers up to three times the AI performance. Furthermore, with integrated GPU, CPU, and NPU, it provides more than 100 TOPS of AI performance, capable of driving more AI software or services locally. Paired with comprehensive software and services optimized for silicon from over 100 independent software vendors, it offers a more immediate and secure user experience.

Additionally, it has optimized over 500 AI models, making it the ideal platform for developing AI-related services. Beyond its leading AI performance, Core™ Ultra processors (codenamed 'Lunar Lake') also boasts an excellent energy efficiency ratio, resulting in lighter, thinner business and productivity laptops with longer battery life, such as the Prestige and Summit.

The Prestige series laptops come in three sizes: 13, 14, and 16 inches. In addition to the latest processors, the entire Prestige series features ultra-light bodies, large batteries, and long battery life. For example, the Prestige 13 AI+ Evo weighs only 990 grams and includes a 75Wh large battery, providing all-day uninterrupted battery life. Additionally, the entire Prestige series has upgraded to a 5-megapixel webcam, offering higher-quality live streaming and online meeting capabilities.

The Summit 13 AI+ Evo, also part of the business and productivity series, now features the new Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (codenamed 'Lunar Lake'), a lightweight body, comprehensive security, and the MSI Pen 2 stylus supporting MPP 2.6, making it the most versatile 13-inch flip laptop.

Stealth A16 AI+ & Creator A16 AI+: The World's First 16-Inch Lightweight Gaming & Creator Laptop with AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series Processors

MSI also introduced the world's first 16-inch lightweight gaming & creator laptops, Stealth A16 AI+ and Creator A16 AI+, combining next-gen AI, gaming, and content creation. The AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series Processor brings new processor architecture, integrated graphics, and NPU, offering excellent processor performance, display capabilities, and AI computing power.

In terms of AI computing power, the new XDNA 2 architecture delivers up to three times the performance compared to previous products, enabling generative AI or large language models to run directly on the laptop. The new integrated Radeon™ 800M series graphics unit features up to 33% more graphics cores than the previous generation, providing a smooth gaming experience on lightweight laptops. The processor unit, equipped with the latest Zen 5 architecture, supports up to 12 large cores and up to 50% more on-chip memory than previous products, offering industry-leading processor performance.

The Stealth A16 AI+ and Creator A16 AI+ are also equipped with the latest NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 series graphics, providing top-tier AI computing power. Built for the era of AI, GeForce RTX™ features specialized AI Tensor Cores that deliver cutting-edge performance and revolutionary capabilities. Harness exclusive AI features and transform the way users work and play. From enhanced creativity and ultra-efficient productivity to blisteringly fast gaming, the ultimate in AI power on Windows PCs is on RTX – today and tomorrow.

In addition to the new processor and excellent AI computing power, the Stealth A16 AI+ and Creator A16 AI+ feature lightweight magnesium-aluminum alloy body, powerful Cooler Boost 5 cooling, and a wealth of ports, making them the most well-balanced lightweight 16-inch gaming and creator laptops.

Besides the gaming and content creation series, MSI also launched the Summit A16 AI+ and Prestige A16 AI+ business and productivity laptops with the latest AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series Processors. These models feature a large 82Wh battery and a lightweight body, making them the best choice for business professionals who prioritize mobility.

Claw 8 AI+: The World's First Windows 11 Gaming Handheld with Intel® Core™ Ultra processor (codenamed 'Lunar Lake')

Since its debut at CES, MSI's gaming handheld Claw has been a market highlight. Building on its success, MSI also unveiled the world's first Windows 11 gaming handheld powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (codenamed 'Lunar Lake'), Claw 8 AI+, at COMPUTEX, once again capturing the attention of gaming handheld fans worldwide.

In addition to the next-gen processor's improved energy efficiency, MSI has actively listened to user feedback and upgraded several hardware specifications accordingly, such as adding an additional Thunderbolt 4-supported USB-C port, enhancing the tactile feel of the LB/RB buttons, increasing battery capacity, and replacing the charger with a lighter wall-mounted charger. Claw 8 AI+ is expected to be the most advanced 8-inch gaming handheld in the market. After the official release, a one-month free trial of Xbox Game Pass will be provided, allowing users to enjoy the most popular AAA games of the moment.

Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport & Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport: A Fusion of High Performance and Luxury

Last year, MSI became the official partner of the globally renowned high-performance luxury car brand Mercedes-AMG, launching the first Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport co-branded laptop. To celebrate the one-year anniversary of their partnership, the two luxury brands have once again joined forces to launch the Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport co-branded laptop and have also upgraded the original Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, dedicated to high-performance car enthusiasts and gamers worldwide.

The design of the Stealth 18, jointly crafted by MSI and Mercedes-AMG's design teams, incorporates several speed symbols, such as a large area of AMG pattern covering the palm rest area, exclusive metal nameplates from MSI and AMG, and the Mercedes-AMG Motorsport logo seen throughout. Combined with a lightweight magnesium-aluminum alloy body, it creates an atmosphere of ultimate luxury and high performance.

The actual performance of the Stealth 18 is as powerful as the Mercedes-AMG GT2 factory race car: equipped with the Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 185H processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 graphics chip, complemented by a large area vapor chamber cooling, it provides powerful performance, allowing gamers to dominate the gaming battlefield like the Mercedes-AMG GT2 factory racing car.

Claw x Fallout Limited Edition: Welcome to the Post-Apocalypse

MSI and the renowned game studio Bethesda jointly launched the limited-edition Claw x Fallout co-branded special edition at COMPUTEX. The entire exterior design is inspired by the game's Vaults, the Pip-Boys worn by Vault dwellers, and robots, making it a dream item for Fallout fans and players worldwide. With features like an excellent grip, the largest battery in the industry, superior cooling, and joysticks and triggers equipped with Hall effect sensors, the Claw featuring Windows 11 allows players to enjoy the Fallout series anytime, deeply experiencing the post-nuclear apocalypse atmosphere of the game.

New Modern Series: Designed for Business Professionals and Students

MSI's Modern series laptops have been highly praised since their launch for their comfortable keyboard and lightweight body. Building on this success, MSI is proud to announce the release of the new Modern series laptops, available in 13, 14, and 15-inch sizes. In addition to the comfortable keyboard, lightweight body, and rich connectivity options, the new Modern series laptops also feature an RJ-45 wired network port, providing a more stable internet connection. This enhancement allows business professionals and students to work and study more efficiently.

Model Name Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Processor Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 185H Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Chipset Integrated SoC Memory DDR5, 2 slots, up to 96GB Display 18" UHD+ (3840x2400), 16:10, MiniLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 Certified, IPS-Level panel Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR6 Storage Slots 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Keyboard Per-Key RGB Gaming Keyboard by SteelSeries Audio 2 x 2W Speakers and 4 x 2W Woofers designed by Dynaudio system 1 x Audio combo jack Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer Hi-Res Audio ready USB Ports 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.1), 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A Card Reader 1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader Video Output 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.1), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz) Communication Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100 (up to 2.5 GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4 Webcam IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+) Security IR Webcam / Fingerprint Reader / Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / Webcam Shutter / Kensington Lock Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr Power Adapter 280W adapter Dimension 399.9 (W) x 289.6 (D) x 19.9-23.9 (H) mm Weight 2.89 Kg

Model Name Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport A1V Processor Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 185H Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Chipset Integrated SoC Memory DDR5, 2 slots, up to 96GB Display 16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typical), OLED panel Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 Storage Slots 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Keyboard Per-Key RGB Gaming Keyboard by SteelSeries Audio 2 x 2W Speakers and 4 x 2W Woofers designed by Dynaudio system 1 x Audio combo jack Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer Hi-Res Audio ready USB Ports 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.1), 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A Card Reader 1 x MicroSD Card Reader Video Output 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.1), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz) Communication Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100 (up to 2.5 GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4 Webcam IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+) Security IR Webcam / Fingerprint Reader / Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / Webcam Shutter / Kensington Lock Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr Power Adapter 240W adapter Dimension 355.8 (W) x 259.7 (D) x 19.95 (H) mm Weight 1.99 Kg

* Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

