MSIG USA and MSI Japan Partner with IFC to Support Expanded Lending in Emerging Markets

TOKYO and NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSIG USA and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited (MSI Japan), collectively referred to in this release as MSIG, today announced their participation in a new insurance-backed credit facility with the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, designed to expand access to finance in emerging markets.

Under the facility, MSIG supports IFC's efforts to increase lending to banks and financial institutions in emerging markets, enabling greater access to credit for small and medium-sized enterprises and other growth-oriented sectors.

This credit insurance policy forms part of IFC's Managed Co-Lending Portfolio Program (MCPP), a platform designed to mobilize private-sector capacity in support of development finance. By transferring a portion of credit risk to the insurance market, the structure enhances IFC's capital efficiency and enables additional lending in markets where access to long-term financing remains constrained.

"At MSIG USA, our Political Risk and Trade Credit expertise is grounded in MS&AD's broader mission to contribute to a more vibrant society," said Daniel Riordan, Head of Political Risk and Trade Credit at MSIG USA. "With A+ Class XV financial strength and experience working seamlessly across regions, we are proud to enable financial resilience and economic development in emerging markets with partners like IFC."

"We are honored to participate in this program through a collaboration with MSIG USA and excited to contribute to the sustainable development of the global environment and society," said Junichiro Mizukami, Managing Executive Officer at MSI Japan.

This $6 billion credit insurance policy is one of the largest credit insurance programs arranged by a multilateral development institution to date and represents IFC's latest execution under the MCPP framework. It will support up to $10 billion in new IFC lending to commercial banks and other institutions. It also marks MSIG's first participation in an IFC MCPP Credit insurance facility, building on MSIG's long-standing global engagement in structured risk transfer solutions. MSIG's global underwriting platform and experience supporting complex, cross-border credit exposures enable close alignment with IFC's due diligence and risk management frameworks.

"This credit insurance facility shows how private insurers can unlock larger investments and enable more lending to small and medium-sized businesses in emerging markets," said Kevin Njiraini, Director of Syndicated Loans and Mobilization at IFC. "We thank MSIG for their partnership in delivering this facility, which mobilizes insurers' underwriting capacity to drive growth and create jobs."

Through this partnership, MSIG supports IFC's mission to promote private-sector development, job creation, and economic resilience across emerging and developing economies.

About MSIG USA

MSIG USA is the marketing term used to refer to MSIG Holdings (U.S.A.), Inc. ("MSIGH"), its insurance subsidiaries, and their managers. MSIGH's insurers are Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company of America, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA Inc., and MSIG Specialty Insurance USA Inc. The insurers are managed by Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.), Inc. and MSIG Insurance Services, Inc. MSIGH is a subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., one of the world's top P&C carriers with a 350-year heritage, A+, Class 15 ratings, and a global reach that spans 40+ countries and regions. MSIG USA brings the financial strength, underwriting expertise, exceptional claims management, global footprint, and innovation necessary to offer commercial insurance solutions that address unique risks businesses face in today's market. Its nationwide network of over 600 professionals enables it to provide responsive and personalized service for its clients. The US-based insurance subsidiaries are admitted in all P&C lines in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Not all insurers do business in all jurisdictions. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policies as issued. To learn more, visit www.msigusa.com.

About MSI Japan

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited (MSI Japan) operates under the auspices of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. Established on October 21, 1918, MSI Japan has a rich history that extends back over 350 years through the legacies of the Mitsui and Sumitomo groups. It is dedicated to providing comprehensive insurance and financial services worldwide, currently operating in 41 countries and regions. MSI Japan 's services span various domains, including domestic non-life insurance, international business, financial services, and digital risk-related services, thereby ensuring that we address the complex risks that businesses face in today's evolving landscape. Financially, MSI Japan asserts a robust standing, with a financial strength rating of A+ from Standard & Poor's and an A1 rating from Moody's. This stability allows us to meet the diverse insurance needs of our clients effectively. To learn more, visit www.ms-ins.com

