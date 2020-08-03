MSRCosmos Has Earned the SAP on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization Status

SEATTLE, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MSRCosmos (www.msrcosmos.com), today announced it has earned the SAP on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a services partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven success at implementing SAP solutions on Azure.

As mainstream support for the SAP ECC platform ends in 2027, and as core SAP products being re-optimized for the SAP HANA database, many enterprises are looking for a partner with advanced skills to migrate their existing SAP environment to the cloud.

"At MSRCosmos, we work closely with our clients to help them realize their Digital Transformation goals," said Devi Kondapi - CEO of MSRCosmos. "The Advanced Specialization status is awarded only to a select few partners of Microsoft and MSRCosmos team is very proud of that fact. Along with our Gold Partner status, this much-deserved recognition is going to enhance our ability to serve our clients well, especially in a 'cloud-first & mobile-first' world."

Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner (OCP) at Microsoft Corp. added, "The SAP on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating enterprise SAP applications over to Azure. MSRCosmos clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a comprehensive and professional SAP to cloud managed service."

To enable our customers and companies who are inclined to upgrade their SAP eco-system, in this hour of need, we are offering our quick migration services to Azure.

Details about the offer can be accessed via Microsoft Azure Marketplace https://bit.ly/36W6zMj

About MSRCosmos:

At MSRCosmos, we believe in the power to inspire and shape businesses and communities through technology. With a global network of strategic partners and extensive expertise in Cloud, Data/AI, Applications and Automation, our products, services, and solutions help companies transform their businesses. We shape our customers' future by delivering on our promises, ultimately returning value to society.

Headquartered in the US, MSRCosmos has a strong presence in the US, India, and Australia.

For more details, please visit: https://www.msrcosmos.com/

