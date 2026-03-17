MTEL extends partnership with Compax leveraging MVNE platform to drive multi-country growth

VIENNA, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MTEL, a multi-country Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) active in Austria, Germany and Switzerland and part of the Telekom Srbija Group, together with Compax, a leading provider of BSS/OSS and MVNE platform solutions, announce the extension of their successful long-term partnership for another five years. The partnership extension is realized via I-Solution, the MVNE partner of MTEL, who continues to collaborate closely with Compax on the delivery and evolution of the MVNE platform and associated services. Built on the multi-tenancy, multi-MVNO and multi-country capabilities provided by the Compax MVNE platform, the solution leverages a dedicated mobile core deployment integrated with multiple host network operators across the respective countries. The solution portfolio consists of a fully branded, customized web and e-commerce portal, mobile self-care applications, advanced real-time charging and rating capabilities, flexible product and offer management for complex prepaid and postpaid scenarios, standardized open APIs enabling integration with external partner systems such as CRM platforms, as well as a point-of-sale solution for MTEL retail shops across the three countries.

MTEL customers benefit from tailor-made mobile services enabled by policy-driven voice routing across VoLTE (IMS) and circuit-switched domains, secure and managed SMS services incorporating SMS firewall and anti-fraud mechanisms and optimized international connections between the DACH region and multiple countries in South-Eastern Europe. The solution also supports customer-specific service and business process flows, allowing flexible adaptation of commercial offers, service behavior, and lifecycle management to meet diverse consumer and enterprise requirements. Additionally, digital TV content from the region is also accessible.

"Our partnership with Compax and I-Solution is a cornerstone of our international strategy. By extending this collaboration for another five years, we are doubling down on our commitment to innovation and growth across the DACH region. This highly flexible MVNO/MVNE platform empowers us to bridge the gap between Central and South-Eastern Europe, offering our customers a seamless digital lifestyle and connectivity that truly knows no borders.", said Stefan Božić, CEO of MTEL.

"We are very proud to continue our successful partnership with MTEL. The team at MTEL gets what their clients need and is determined to serve their growing customer base across Europe with excellent service. At Compax, we share this spirit and have found it inspiring to work with the MTEL team.", said Werner Kohl, CEO of Compax.

About MTEL

MTEL operates as an MVNO/FVNO and OTT provider in Austria, Switzerland and Germany. For more information, visit www.mtel.at

About Compax

Compax is a leading BSS/OSS software provider for the telecommunications industry. Its business software suite covers the full spectrum required to cover areas such as DSL, FTTH, MVNO and related industries. Learn more at www.compax.com

Contact (Compax)

Stephan Berger, +4369916805180, [email protected]