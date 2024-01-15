Mudrex Introduces Free Transfers from Binance for 200+ Tokens and Relationship Manager Support

The platform takes proactive measures to empower users amid regulatory developments

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mudrex, a leading global crypto investment platform backed by Y-Combinator, announced that they're offering support for over 200 tokens and introducing free and seamless crypto transfers from Binance, following the Financial Intelligence Unit's show-cause notice to Binance and eight other crypto exchanges for non-compliance with anti-money laundering standards in India. This strategic move aims to empower crypto users on these international exchanges, ensuring their security and the safety of their digital assets.

One of the standout features of this release is the introduction of free and seamless crypto transfers from Binance. Mudrex users can now transfer their crypto assets from Binance without incurring any gas fees, ensuring it doesn't eat into your profits.

To further enhance user accessibility, Mudrex has also introduced one-on-one expert support. This personalized assistance is designed to cater to users handling larger amounts or those who may not be entirely comfortable with crypto transfers. The expert support ensures that users have a dedicated resource to guide them through the process, addressing any concerns and providing valuable insights.

Mudrex has emerged as the platform of choice for crypto enthusiasts, garnering significant attention and trust from users globally. The platform continues to prioritize innovation and compliance, ensuring that users can capitalize on the opportunities presented by the dynamic world of cryptocurrencies. The platform is also one of the earliest to register with the FIU in India. Mudrex also obtained the virtual asset service provider license in the European Union and OAM registration in Italy.

Commenting on this, Mr. Alankar Saxena, CTO & Co-founder, said, "We are committed to providing our users with the most seamless and secure experience possible. And on top of being easy to use, we've also ensured our security measures are ironclad.

Firstly, we have enabled two-factor and biometric authentication measures, so no one but you can access your account or your funds. Additionally, we enforce stringent compliance checks on every transaction to ensure your funds are completely safe. To tie this all together, we also use AES-256 encryption, a military-grade technology used by the top banks in the world.

The top priority for Indian investors right now is to have their assets in FIU-compliant entities as it gives them a localized experience, and more importantly, a way for legal recourse against fraudulent activity on their account. At Mudrex, we have created a seamless flow for users to transfer their funds from other exchanges, while adhering to the highest safety and compliance standards."

About Mudrex

Launched in 2018, Mudrex has the vision of making crypto investing less risky and long term, so that ordinary investors can benefit from the massive wave of wealth creation. Founded by Edul Patel, Alankar Saxena, Rohit Goyal, and Prince Arora, the Y-Combinator backed enterprise has established a robust investing platform that caters to the needs of both newcomers and seasoned investors. The US-headquartered and Bengaluru-based fintech startup aims to be the largest asset management platform for crypto.