Mukta Kumar from Konnections IMAG receives 'Entrepreneur of the Year' Award at the 1st Edition of Exchange4media Women Achievers Summit and Awards 2020

Becomes the first woman from Telangana to be recognized for her entrepreneurship and communication skills

HYDERABAD, India, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mukta Kumar, Director Communications at Konnections IMAG, India's leading Integrated Marketing Communication Consultancy has been awarded the 'Entrepreneur of the Year' award at the 1st edition of Exchange4media Women Achievers Summit and Awards 2020. The award was accepted through a virtual felicitation ceremony in presence of eminent guests & panelists. The award is a recognition of Mukta's effort and vision as a woman entrepreneur to grow and build Konnections IMAG and deliver path-breaking work in reputation management & strategic consultancy.

Women Achievers Awards 2020 is the celebration of womenhood and contribution of their relentless pursuit of excellence in the field of public relations and communications. The awards identify, acknowledge, and felicitate the women leaders who are shaping the industry through their incredible work. The Women Achievers Summit has brought together the women leaders, achievers, and trendsetters to touch upon the subject of opportunities and challenges in the communication industry.

The Winners of Women Achievers Awards 2020 were selected by an independent panel of judges. The Entrepreneur of the Year Award recognized and celebrated the endeavors of unstoppable women who have shaped the industry through their innovative work. This award redefines the way one lives and works.

Speaking on the virtual ceremony, Mukta Kumar, Director Communications, Konnections IMAG said, "It's an absolute honor to receive the Entrepreneur of the year Award during these challenging COVID-19 times. These awards and summit are a unique platform for women to understand their ecosystems better and work towards a more collaborative environment. As a woman, I have felt that we are on crossroads more often than others and are compelled to make choices. We must create a dialogue for women executives to help them strike a work-life balance. I would like to thank the organizers for their commitment to encourage female entrepreneurship and the communication industry."

About Konnections IMAG:

Konnections IMAG is one of the leading, award-winning Integrated Marketing Communication Consultancy in India. Konnections offers the entire gamut of services including external & internal communication management & leadership training, crisis communication & reputation enhancement for clients.

