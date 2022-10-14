Mukul Madhav Foundation (CSR partner of Finolex Industries Limited) voted 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year 2022' in the field of CSR

PUNE, India, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When silent work gets a public recognition, it is a reason to celebrate. Mukul Madhav Foundation, the CSR arm of Finolex Industries, has been honoured with the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year 2022 award in the Corporate Social Responsibility category. Decided by a public voting process, with more than 2.5 Million votes being cast, followed by exhaustive deliberations by an eminent jury panel. The Lokmat Maharashtrian of The Year is one of the most coveted awards in the state of Maharashtra. It recognizes outstanding work done by citizens and organisations in Maharashtra, for Maharashtra. Felicitating achievers across the fields of business, social work, science, technology innovation, administration, literature, art, sports, cinema, theatre and Corporate Social Responsibility.

Mukul Madhav Foundation honoured with 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year 2022' in the field of CSR

This award is a recognition of the work that Mukul Madhav Foundation does at the grassroots level with vulnerable, marginalised communities and individuals, working dedicatedly to give access to the resources they need to flourish, to feel empowered and cherished. This work impacts healthcare, education, social welfare, water and environmental conservation, sanitation, women's empowerment, disaster relief, sports and skill development. The event was attended by Honourable Chief Minister Shri. Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister, Shri. Devendra Fadnavis of Maharashtra.

Commenting on this award, Mr Prakash Chhabria, Executive Chairman, Finolex Industries Ltd, said, "This award is recognition of the amazing partnership we share with our CSR partner Mukul Madhav Foundation. Our vision and intent is matched with their efforts and actions on-ground. As we together strive to make a difference to every section of society in our home state of Maharashtra, and beyond."

Mrs. Ritu Chhabria, Managing Trustee, Mukul Madhav Foundation, added, "We hope this award brings more attention to the individuals and communities we work with. When they are uplifted; when they experience hope and happiness with dignity - that then is our greatest award. A big thank you to our stakeholders and volunteers for their continued participation and support in this journey."

This is Finolex:

We are India's most trusted PVC pipes and fittings manufacturer. Over the last 40 years, we have impacted the sanitation-plumbing and agricultural sectors with prudent investments across our value chain. Right from the sourcing of quality raw materials and resin production, to manufacturing, storage, transport, sales, marketing and even further downstream to include customer engagement

To stay focused on making superior quality pipes and fittings, and nothing else but that, for forty years, is no mean feat. Aligning every decision, every action, every resource towards delivering quality pipes and fittings. To choose to do just this one thing, and do it well. So that once our customers install our pipes, they completely forget about us. We take great pride in this dependable quality that has not only earned us ISO 9001:2015 certifications across plants, but also earned us the sincere affection of farmers, plumbers, homeowners, partners, associates and shareholders. They have all come to expect the world from us. Because that's exactly what we expect from ourselves.

When we choose to diversify, it's upstream with an open sea jetty to manage our raw materials, and downstream into last mile fulfilment. When we evolve, it has to be in our understanding of customer expectations and finding better machines and processes to meet those expectations. When we choose to expand, it is into newer markets, delivering our pipes and fittings to newer customers. And when we measure our growth, it is in reputation. The effect of which reflects in our bottom line - growing manifold in the last decade.

This quality focus is not just restricted to our products, but defines every aspect of our functioning. Whether quality support for our dealers, vendors and suppliers. Quality opportunities to our employees. Superior quality of life, education and health of the people we serve through our various social responsibility initiatives.

Over the last forty years, we have steadily added depth to our company, instead of spreading ourselves wide and thin. Consistently delivering the exact same products that fulfil the exact same promise. Every time. That's what makes us a strong brand, with a strong network, and even stronger goodwill. We are Finolex Industries Limited.

Partners in Compassion: Mukul Madhav Foundation (MMF), our CSR partner, is a registered charitable trust under the Bombay Charitable Act 1950. It has dedicated itself to uplifting underprivileged and vulnerable communities with opportunities that pave their path to success. Empowering them with educational facilities, hospitals, healthcare, sanitation and environmental support, social welfare and so much more. Creating a foundation for individuals, their communities and their environment to thrive. MMF also supports existing infrastructure and initiatives by helping them upgrade. We don't simply donate funds, we endow dignity.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1921187/Lokmat_Maharashtrian_2022.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1921189/Finolex_Industries_Ltd_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Finolex Industries Ltd