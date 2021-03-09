Multi-Billion Dollar Health Insurance Company Improves Efficiency of Remote Contact Center Workforce with Bright Pattern

Everise , an innovative customer support provider trusted by multiple major healthcare brands and a Bright Pattern partner, recommended Bright Pattern's platform to the large health insurance company for their outbound dialing needs. "We chose Bright Pattern for our outbound clients because the platform allows us to automate and eliminate routine tasks such as manually dialing each contact," said Roger Meador, SVP of Information Technology at Everise. "Bright Pattern has increased the productivity of our agents while ensuring we respect data privacy, maintaining TCPA, PCI, and HIPAA Compliance."

Previous to using Bright Pattern, the company was experiencing technical difficulties and downtime. It was often unclear if the downtime was being caused by the solution provider or a connectivity issue with the remote worker. Supervisors spent needless time driving to agents' houses to set them up correctly and check on connectivity. With Bright Pattern they have experienced 100% uptime and have easy-to-use self-diagnosing capabilities which effortlessly helps agents test network connectivity, call quality, bandwidth, jitter, and their mic and speakers. "The Bright Pattern platform has been a powerful asset to our team during the pandemic because of its remote working capabilities and self-diagnosing capabilities," continued Meador.

Watch video on Bright Pattern's remote workforce capabilities

Through advanced outbound dialing capabilities, Bright Pattern's platform eliminated and automated many routine tasks, and helped the company optimize outbound calling campaigns with robust campaign and list management capabilities. With Bright Pattern's platform, the company increased ROI thanks to an increase in connectivity, uptime, call quality, and average calls per agent.

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to support their customer care organizations because of its simplified – yet robust – omnichannel platform, offering traditional channels; emerging channels like Facebook Messenger; in-app customer support; enterprise functionality; cloud-first architecture; and the ability to modify without the time and cost of professional services. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a Market Challenger, by Omdia for best platform functionality, by Frost & Sullivan as a top-performing vendor, and by Gartner as a leader in the Call Center FrontRunners Quadrant.

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. To make customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

About Everise

Everise is a next-generation customer experience (CX) solutions and technology company helping enterprises experience resilient growth throughout the customer lifecycle. They extend CX transformation to high-growth and Fortune 500 enterprises across all customer touchpoints, to transform their consumers into fans and products into passions through three distinct verticals: Customer Experience, Product Experience and Digital Experience.

Everise offers a combination of domestic, near-shore, off-shore, and home-based resources that ensure their partners settle into the kind of right-shoring mix that keeps customer satisfaction high, while optimizing expenses. Their award-winning culture allows them to retain top talent year-round, thus enabling high performing outsourced CX from seven strategic markets that is scalable, secure, agile, fluent, and available to 6.3 billion customers. To know more visit: https://weareeverise.com/

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1452031/Humana_Everise_Case_Study_2021_1.pdf Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/967243/Bright_Pattern_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.brightpattern.com



SOURCE Bright Pattern