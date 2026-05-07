Multi Investment accelerates its diversification strategy following a CHF 480 million capital raise

GENEVA, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a significant capital raise of CHF 480 million, Multi Investment confirms its position as a dynamic player in international investment. The company, which has already supported several businesses worldwide, is now entering a new strategic phase focused on portfolio diversification. It currently manages over CHF 3 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM).

As a deliberately discreet investor, Multi Investment adopts a selective and confidential approach, built on long-term trusted relationships with its partners. This discretion reflects a clear commitment to focusing on value creation rather than media exposure.

Building on this growth and the trust of its partners, Multi Investment aims to expand its scope into high-potential, innovation-driven sectors. Target areas include fintech, deep tech, healthcare, blockchain and Web3, as well as biotechnology.

This strategic direction reflects a clear objective: to anticipate major global economic and technological shifts while supporting high value-added projects. The firm intends to strengthen its impact by backing innovative companies capable of shaping the industries of tomorrow.

As part of this initiative, Multi Investment plans to intensify its investments in these strategic sectors before the third quarter of 2026, with the objective of investing more than CHF 250 million by the end of Q3 2026. Several transactions are currently under review, with the ambition of rapidly strengthening its presence across these fast-growing ecosystems.

With this new phase, Multi Investment reaffirms its ambition to become a leading global investment firm, combining financial performance with a long-term vision.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2974821/Multi_Investment_Logo.jpg