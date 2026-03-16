Mumbai to Host 'Gen O - Pixels & Play', a Global Festival of Creators, Gaming and Youth Innovation

MUMBAI, India, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mumbai will host Gen O - Pixels & Play, a four-day international platform celebrating creativity, technology and youth innovation, from 19–22 March 2026 at MMRDA Grounds, BKC. The initiative will bring together creators, innovators, startups, cultural practitioners and international delegates from over 23 countries, placing Mumbai at the centre of global conversations around the future of the Orange Economy and the AVGC sector. The initiative is organised by EFlag Corp, supported by the Government of Maharashtra, with Maharashtra Tourism as the Title Sponsor, as a part of its "India Maha India" initiative.

The festival will be inaugurated by Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, in the presence of Shri Shamburaj Desai, Hon'ble Minister for Tourism, Government of Maharashtra and Shri Uday Samant, Hon'ble Minister for Industries, Government of Maharashtra along with international delegates, industry leaders and global participants.

Maharashtra has emerged as one of India's leading centres for media, entertainment and digital content industries, with Mumbai at the heart of the country's film, broadcasting, gaming and creative technology ecosystem. With world-class connectivity, a vibrant talent base and strong industry presence, the state is increasingly positioning itself as a hub for next-generation creative industries including animation, immersive media, gaming and digital storytelling.

The Government of Maharashtra is actively working to strengthen the ecosystem for animation, gaming, visual effects and immersive media through policy support, infrastructure development and skill initiatives. With Mumbai already serving as India's creative capital, the state aims to further position itself as a global hub for the AVGC and digital creative industries, creating new opportunities for studios, startups, creators and international partners.

Gen O has been conceived as a platform bringing together multiple dimensions of India's rapidly expanding AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming & Comics) ecosystem, including immersive media, gaming, digital storytelling, creator-led culture and emerging technology platforms.

As a part of the programme, Mumbai will also host an international esports championship featuring national teams from 23 countries across six global regions, highlighting the growing global significance of competitive gaming within the next-generation entertainment economy.

The initiative comes at a time when India is placing focus on creative industries through initiatives such as the WAVES (World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit) announced by the Government of India, aimed at positioning India as a global hub for media, entertainment and digital content industries in line with Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji's vision for the sector as a key pillar of India's future economy.

According to the Government of India's AVGC Task Force, the sector is expected to require nearly two million skilled professionals by 2030, while estimates suggest India's AVGC ecosystem could grow to over $26 billion by the end of the decade.

Across four days, Gen O – Pixels & Play will present a curated festival experience featuring:

Live cultural performances and artistic showcases

AVGC-XR innovation and technology demonstrations

Startup and creator ecosystem engagements

Artisan showcases and cultural installations celebrating Maharashtra's heritage

Youth engagement initiatives exploring emerging careers in creative and digital industries

The festival is expected to attract over 10,000 visitors per day, including creators, developers, students, entrepreneurs and international delegates.

Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, said:

"Maharashtra has always been a centre of creativity, enterprise and cultural influence. As technology reshapes the global creative industries, platforms like Gen O bring together innovation, talent and international collaboration. Mumbai already stands at the heart of India's media and entertainment ecosystem, and initiatives like this will further strengthen our position as a global hub for the AVGC and digital creative economy while opening new opportunities for young creators and startups."

Shripad Ashtekar, Founder, EFlag Corp, said:

"India's creative and digital sectors are entering a defining decade. The Orange Awards recognise the emerging creators, innovators and entrepreneurs shaping the future of the Orange Economy, and aim to inspire the next generation of talent across India's creative and technology ecosystem."

With participants arriving from across the world, Gen O – Pixels & Play aims to position Mumbai as a global meeting point for creativity, technology and digital culture, reinforcing Maharashtra's role in shaping the future of the global creative economy.

About Gen O – Pixels & Play

Gen O – Pixels & Play is a platform focused on the intersection of creativity, technology and youth innovation across the AVGC ecosystem. The initiative brings together creators, startups, technologists and cultural practitioners to explore emerging opportunities within India's Orange Economy, while showcasing the future of digital storytelling, immersive media, creator culture and next-generation entertainment industries.

About EFlag Corp

EFlag Corp builds platforms at the intersection of technology, digital engagement and emerging creative industries. Its initiatives span phygital discovery infrastructure, AI-driven engagement solutions and esports ecosystem development, designed to connect physical experiences with digital ecosystems. The company works with governments, institutions and industry partners to enable scalable innovation across sectors such as tourism, culture, entertainment and the AVGC industry.