Musim Mas Earns CDP 'A' for Advancing Supplier Engagement Across Its Value Chain

SINGAPORE, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Musim Mas, a leading integrated oleochemical group, has been awarded an 'A' in the Supplier Engagement Assessment (SEA) for the second time since 2024 by the global environmental non-profit Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).

Complementing the Group's recent double 'A' status in the annual CDP disclosure cycle, this recognition focuses specifically on how companies engage their suppliers on climate-related issues across their supply chains.

What is the CDP SEA A List?

The SEA, derived from CDP's climate change disclosure, evaluates companies across areas such as governance, targets, Scope 3 emissions, and risk management. Being on this leaderboard reflects the Company's continued efforts to address value chain emissions and its strong commitment to transparency with stakeholders.

Engaging value chain actors is critical for Musim Mas, as nearly 90% of its total absolute emissions lie in the Group's value chain (Scope 3 emissions). Recognizing this, the Group has prioritized efforts to better understand and measure these emissions, while strengthening engagement with its suppliers to support more targeted approaches to addressing them as part of its broader pathway towards net-zero emissions by 2050 under the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

A Structured Approach to Managing Value Chain Emissions

Building a strong supplier engagement approach requires a systematic and sustained effort. As a starting point, mapping out the Group's value chain is a crucial step.

Since 2019, Musim Mas has conducted Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) and Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) evaluations for upstream products. By 2023, these assessments also included downstream products. These evaluations allow the Group to better identify the key emission hotspots and design more targeted mitigation measures.

In 2024, GHG-related data collection was added to the Musim Mas supplier self-assessment tool. This was complemented by supplier workshops on emissions management, reinforcing the Group's value chain engagement strategy and helping suppliers better understand their emissions.

In 2025, the Group disclosed, for the first time, suppliers' GHG emissions from land-use change, which is the largest contributor to Musim Mas' Scope 3 emissions. Collectively, these efforts reflect the Group's structured and data-driven approach to managing value chain emissions, supporting its broader pathway towards its SBTi net-zero commitment.

"Musim Mas recognises the critical role that suppliers play in decarbonization across our value chain. This SEA achievement underscores our ambition to accelerate decarbonization across our Scope 3 emissions. Together with our partners and suppliers, we remain committed to creating lasting impact and building a thriving and ever-resilient business," Matthias Diemer, Musim Mas Director of Climate Action and Supply Chain Sustainability.

Looking ahead, the Group remains focused on progressing towards its near and long-term emissions reduction targets under the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), with supplier engagement continuing to play a key role in addressing value chain emissions.

The full list of companies that made this year's CDP Supplier Engagement Assessment A List is available here: Supplier Engagement Assessment – CDP.

Media Contact:

Devane Sharma

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