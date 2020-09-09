Myntra and Infidigit's Double Wins with its Search Marketing Campaign

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infidigit, a Mumbai-based SEO agency in India, continues to impress with its award-winning spree for exceptional Search Engine Optimization (SEO) strategies that benefitted some of the biggest online brands in India.

This time, Infidigit and Myntra walked away with two prestigious gold awards for their successful campaign to drive revenue growth via SEO in Myntra's kids category

Indian Digital Marketing Awards 2020 - Best SEO For Website/Universal Search Ranking and SEM Strategy

mCube Awards 2020 - Best Search Marketing Campaign

The Senior Management team at Myntra were happy with this announcement and congratulated both the teams on these wins.

Infidigit has been collaborating with Myntra on the SEO front for a long time now. It is due to their combined and consistent efforts that various SEO strategies have left a massive impact on Myntra's digital footprint. It has come to the point that whenever someone thinks about the best online shopping site, Myntra always features in the coveted list.

Kaushal Thakkar, Founder and Managing Director of Infidigit, expressed his happiness upon receiving the award saying, "It has always been humbling to have our efforts in SEO for Myntra being recognised by such esteemed platforms. We continue to be grateful for the chance to push the envelope with data-driven search marketing strategies for Myntra, year after year. The Myntra team has extensively supported our ideas with tireless efforts that ensured seamless SEO implementations. Having become an extension of Myntra digital team itself, Infidigit too has grown tremendously on the digital front. We look forward to continue raising the bar of our performance in the future. Thank you Myntra team."

These wins are not the first time that the Infidigit-Myntra successful association was recognised. The duo had previously received multiple awards for its search marketing campaigns in 2019 and 2018 too. These awards include wins at previous editions of mCube and IDMA awards. Due to these accomplishments and zeal to be innovative, Infidigit has made a name for itself when it comes to Enterprise SEO services across industries.

About Myntra

Myntra is India's number one online shopping platform for Indian and international fashion brands. The Myntra marketplace stocks more than 2,000 top fashion and lifestyle labels, including H&M, Roadster, MAC, WROGN, House of Pataudi, HRX by Hrithik Roshan, Mango etc. Delivering orders to over 19,000 pin codes across India, Myntra has the latest collections of women's clothing, men's clothing and kids' clothing, made from premium, high-quality materials. Some of their popular products include T-shirts, jeans, footwear, daily essentials and trendy women's ethnic wear collection, to name a few.

About Infidigit

Infidigit is a Digital marketing agency focused on organic search marketing with clients across the globe. This young team of digital marketing experts spearhead the SEO industry in India. They firmly believe that data drives decisions, and are known to deliver exceptional results. The team has won many laurels such as the Search Engine Land Awards, DMA ECHO Awards, Indian Digital Marketing Awards, among many others in the past.

SOURCE Infidigit Consultants Private Limited