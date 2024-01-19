Mystore launches Enterprise Ecommerce Solutions for Brands to redefine growth through ONDC Network

GURUGRAM, India, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mystore® , the first ONDC-connected marketplace, launches comprehensive enterprise ecommerce solutions to facilitate Enterprise brands in harnessing the full potential of the ONDC Network and expanding their reach to new markets and diverse buyer segments.

The ONDC Network aims to foster a comprehensive digital ecosystem that brings SMEs and brands on a level playing field and connects them to the booming Indian markets beyond Tier- I and II cities. Mystore's Enterprise Ecommerce Solutions is an initiative to enable and empower enterprises in digitising and scaling their business with cutting-edge ecommerce solutions built in compliance with the ONDC Protocol.

By signing up on the Mystore Seller App, Enterprises can take their complete business online, including their dealer-distributor network without investing months or millions in building tailored ecommerce solutions. Through Mystore, brands can add a new sales channel to their existing digital presence. They can also use Mystore's comprehensive ecosystem as their primary ecommerce channel.

Here is what Enterprise brands get with Mystore:

Future-ready MACH Architecture and decoupled headless solutions with immense flexibility, scalability, and creative control

with immense flexibility, scalability, and creative control A gamut of enterprise tools to streamline, manage, and have transparent visibility of their dealer-distributor network

to streamline, manage, and have transparent visibility of their dealer-distributor network End-to-end ecommerce solutions for B2B, B2C, D2C, B2B2C or any other hybrid business model of their choice

business model of their choice Streamline fulfilment by using on-network logistics or their preferred off-network fulfillment partner

partner Simplified and streamlined regulatory compliances with automated GST calculation, GST eInvoicing, and Ewaybill integration, Legal Metrology mandatory fields, automated invoice generation, etc.

with automated GST calculation, GST eInvoicing, and Ewaybill integration, Legal Metrology mandatory fields, automated invoice generation, etc. Built-in integrations with Unicommerce, Increff, Vinculum, EasyEcom, and Browntape to integrate with marketplaces and the brand's own supply chain and existing/new business software.

with Unicommerce, Increff, Vinculum, EasyEcom, and Browntape to integrate with marketplaces and the brand's own supply chain and existing/new business software. Dedicated channels to import catalogues from Amazon, Shopify, Magento, Woocommerce, etc.

from Amazon, Shopify, Magento, Woocommerce, etc. Omnichannel presence with web, PWA, and apps presence

with web, PWA, and apps presence Easy marketing with unique QR codes for the brand page and sellers' pages

Comprehensive grievance management and ticketing system integrated with ONDC IGM framework

Mystore's intuitive and easy-to-use admin makes it possible for enterprise brands to run their business in a hassle-free manner. Here are some of the unique features of the Mystore admin app:

Master Catalog Management to manage huge catalogs with millions of SKUs for dealer networks spread across India

to manage huge catalogs with millions of SKUs for dealer networks spread across Comprehensive Dealer/Seller Management Solutions to centrally manage the sellers' products and orders, make payouts, manage sellers' logistics

to centrally manage the sellers' products and orders, make payouts, manage sellers' logistics Common central admin to manage multilocation stores, multiple brands, etc.

manage multilocation stores, multiple brands, etc. Multilingual admin so sellers can manage the business in their preferred language

so sellers can manage the business in their preferred language Mobile Admin App to run the business from anywhere

to run the business from anywhere Bulk tools to enable power sellers to make their business processes efficient and streamlined

to make their business processes efficient and streamlined Transparent and powerful communications through Email, SMS, WhatsApp notifications

through Email, SMS, WhatsApp notifications Rating and review system to monitor the performance of dealers/distributors

Elaborating on the importance of joining the ONDC Network for enterprise brands T.Koshy, CEO, ONDC said, "In a digital landscape where adaptability is key, Mystore's innovative enterprise solutions, integrated with the ONDC Network, redefines growth opportunities for brands of all sizes. We are joining our efforts to create a seamless bridge for enterprises to harness the full potential of digital commerce, extending their reach to diverse markets and buyer segments".

Highlighting how the Mystore Enterprise Ecommerce Solutions will help brands, Ms. Kriti Aggarwal, Co-Founder, Mystore said, " Enterprises can no longer stay tethered to traditional selling through single or binary channels. Indian Ecommerce will be worth $200 billion catering to 400-450 million users by 2027. Enterprise brands need to be present on the channels these buyers are. Mystore's Enterprise Ecommerce Solutions have enabled enterprises with lakhs of sellers-dealers across India to digitize their business, optimize costs, innovate, and experiment with market-buyer-product mixes for better profit margins."

About Mystore

Mystore® is an ONDC-connected marketplace helping SMEs and enterprise brands leverage the ONDC network to accelerate their growth. With its Mystore Seller App and Multilingual Buyer app ( English, Hindi, and Kannada) for the ONDC Network, Mystore enables seamless selling and buying via the Open Network for Digital Commerce Protocol. Mystore's cutting-edge ecommerce solutions are built on StoreHippo® - the leading enterprise ecommerce platform powering top enterprise brands across the globe for 9+ years. Mystore enables hyperlocal businesses, SMEs, D2C brands, and Enterprises to join the ONDC Network ecosystem and explore the vast Indian markets. Built on next-gen technology, PCI-DSS, and ISO/IEC 27001 compliant, Mystore offers a level-playing field and 360-degree ecommerce solutions to businesses irrespective of their size and industry vertical.

About ONDC:

Incorporated on 31st December 2021, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a Section 8 company, is an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India to create a facilitative model that revolutionizes digital commerce, giving greater thrust to penetration of retail e-commerce in India. ONDC is not an application, platform, intermediary, or software but a set of specifications designed to foster open, unbundled, and interoperable Open Networks.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1913630/3693818/Mystore_Logo.jpg