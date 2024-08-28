NaBFID Announces the NaBFID Infrastructure Conclave 2024 -- A New Milestone in India's Infrastructure Space

The flagship event will take place on September 12, 2024 , in Mumbai

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), India's premier development financial institution set up by the Government of India in 2021, established to accelerate investment in the country's infrastructure sector, proudly announces the launch of the first edition of its flagship event, the NaBFID Infrastructure Conclave 2024.

Scheduled for Thursday, September 12, 2024, in Mumbai, this marquee annual event will serve as a premier platform for key stakeholders from the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) industry; infrastructure sector; academia and government bodies, to collaborate, share insights, and shape the future of India's infrastructure landscape. The conclave will be inaugurated by Mr. K. V. Kamath, Chairman, NaBFID.

The first edition of the Conclave will feature Keynote Addresses and Panel Discussions led by a stellar lineup of speakers, including policymakers, regulators, and industry experts. This diverse assembly of speakers will share their invaluable perspectives on key topics shaping the infrastructure landscape.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. K. V. Kamath, Chairman, said, "As we work towards achieving the $5 trillion economy target, robust infrastructure will be the cornerstone of India's next phase of economic transformation, laying the foundation for sustainable growth, improved quality of life, and enhanced global competitiveness. Our vision for 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 hinges on modernizing and expanding our infrastructure to unlock new opportunities, connect markets, and empower communities nationwide. In line with the vision, the NaBFID Infrastructure Conclave 2024 represents our commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation in this critical sector, bringing together the best minds to shape India's infrastructure landscape for decades to come."

Event Highlights — The NaBFID Infra Conclave 2024:

Infra as a Growth Enabler: Viksit Bharat 2047 Unlocking Corporate Bond Markets Green Financing (Climate Risk and Financing Transition) Multilateral Development Bank (MDB) — A Take on Indian Infrastructure Industry and the Way Forward

Mr. Rajkiran Rai G, Managing Director, NaBFID, expressed excitement for the event and said, "We are thrilled to introduce the NaBFID Infrastructure Conclave 2024, a flagship gathering that will not only foster insightful discussions but also serve as a cornerstone event for shaping India's infrastructure future. We anticipate a successful and enriching event and look forward to welcoming a diverse group of distinguished guests to this engaging forum."

Through these discussions, experts will delve into the challenges and opportunities driving India's infrastructure transformation, offering actionable insights and fostering collaboration across sectors.

NaBFID aims to make the NaBFID Infrastructure Conclave an annual landmark event, bringing together the brightest minds and most influential voices to shape the future of infrastructure in India.

About NaBFID (National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development)

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) is a specialized Development Finance Institution by the Govt. of India, aimed at supporting the country's infrastructure sector, which can significantly gain from an enabling credit flow by means of attractive instruments and channelized investment.

NaBFID was set up in 2021, by an Act of the Parliament (The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Act, 2021), with the essential objectives of addressing the gaps in long-term non-recourse finance for infrastructure development, strengthening the development of bonds and derivatives markets in India and sustainably boosting the country's economy.