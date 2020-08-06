Narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size to Reach USD 31925.6 Million by 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding NB-IoT technology applications, growing industry players' involvement in NB-IoT production, increasing IoT adoption, and increased usage of connected devices are among the factors driving the growth of the NB-IoT market size.

The global Narrowband IoT market size is projected to reach USD 31925.6 Million by 2026, from USD 992 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 64.2% during 2019-2026.

This report analyses revenue growth at the global and country levels and offers an overview of the latest industry trends from 2019 to 2026 in each of the sub-segment.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE NB-IOT MARKET SIZE:

The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting global supply chains and logistics as lockdowns have been imposed geographically. Because of COVID-19, most countries have stopped all imports due to the fear of further spreading the virus. With a decline in the supply of connectivity hardware, the growth of the NB-IoT market is expected to be slightly slower than previously forecasted due to the pandemic.

The NB-IoT market is also driven by the growing demand for navigation, telematics, and in-car infotainment services in the automotive & transport industry. NB-IoT's added benefit, such as low power consumption, excellent penetration coverage, and low component costs, also augments the growth of NB-IoT market size.

In particular, developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI ), Machine Learning (ML), and Big Data Analytics will enable businesses to analyze the large amounts of data collected from tracking and monitoring activities using IoT networks. As such, it is also anticipated that the growing adoption of IoT and connected devices, as well as AI, ML, and Big Data analytics through industrial and commercial applications, will contribute to the growth of the NB-IoT market size.

The lack of consistent, cost-effective network pricing models and sufficient network coverage to sustain major widespread IoT deployments hampers market development. Although NB-IoT solutions' overall module and service costs have plummeted over the past two years in line with aggressive investments in research and development activities and module growth, prices remain a major concern for high-volume NB-IoT deployments. This, in turn, is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

NB-IOT MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on the region, North America is expected to hold the largest NB-IoT market share during the forecast period. Many leading system manufacturers and network service providers are based in North America, concentrating on the development and commercial delivery of consumer and industrial applications. Increasing disposable income, the growing tech-savvy population, and the continued adoption of new technologies for personal and business applications are some of the other major factors driving North America's demand.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This rapid growth is attributed to increasing internet penetration, continued high-speed Internet infrastructure network deployment, an increasing number of smart city initiatives, and the rates of disposable income, particularly in economies like China, India, and Japan.

NB-IOT MARKET SEGMENTATION

The following players are covered in this report:

Huawei Technologies

Vodafone

Emirates Telecommunications

Telecom Italia

Qualcomm

China Unicom

Intel

Ericsson

Nokia Networks

Verizon Communication.

Narrowband IoT Breakdown Data by Type

Security solutions

Real-time streaming analytics

Soil monitoring solutions

Asset tracking solutions

Logistics tracking solutions

Smart parking management solutions

Others.

Narrowband IoT Breakdown Data by Application

Smart governance

Smart metering

Smart buildings

Smart asset tracking.

